How Kyrie Irving's Contract, Rose Rule Impacts Celtics Trading for Anthony Davis

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis talks to guard Jrue Holiday, foreground, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. The Pistons won 98-94. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics may have the best potential trade package for Anthony Davis.

Unfortunately for Boston, the only way Davis will be a Celtic before this summer is if the team also trades Kyrie Irving.

As ESPN's Tim Bontemps noted, the NBA's collective bargaining agreement prevents teams from having two players on their roster who signed designated player extensions, colloquially known as the "Derrick Rose Rule." Irving signed a DPE during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Davis' contract with the New Orleans Pelicans is also a Rose Rule extension.

The Celtics cannot have both Irving and Davis on their roster until July when Kyrie becomes an unrestricted free agent. Boston could then re-sign Irving and trade for Davis without breaking any NBA rules.

