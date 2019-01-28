Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Gives Backing to Philippe Coutinho

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

Barcelona's Spanish coach Ernesto Valverde (R) speaks to Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho during the Spanish league football match between Girona FC and FC Barcelona at the Montilivi stadium in Girona on January 27, 2019. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images)
LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has backed Philippe Coutinho to find some form amid speculation from fans of a rift between the Brazilian and his team-mates.

Coutinho failed to impress in Barca's 2-0 win over Girona on Sunday as he missed some promising chances, but Valverde reserved praise for him after the match.

Per Sport's Jordi Gil, he said:

"What I like about Coutinho is that he's daring and he's always prepared to take the opposition on.

"He makes things happen. After that, sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't. He's had good chances and the fact that he's getting into those positions one-on-one with the goalkeeper is really good. He's not converted those chances this time, but he will."

Coutinho started on the left flank, where ESPN's Samuel Marsden felt he was left out by Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba as they combined throughout the game, including for the former's goal to make it 2-0:

A number of Twitter users speculated that Messi and Alba deliberately chose to ignore Coutinho at times:

The 26-year-old has contributed six goals and five assists in all competitions this season, but he has only produced one apiece in his last 13 appearances for the Blaugrana.

It is not the kind of form Barca will have been hoping for when they splashed out £146 million (€168 million) to sign him from Liverpool a year ago.

While it would be difficult for almost any player to live up to the expectations that come with that kind of price tag, his recent efforts have not only fallen well short of those but also the standard he can be capable of more generally.

Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez remarked on his disappointing recent form:

It would seem a little unlikely that Messi and Alba are deliberately excluding him. However, given their chemistry with one another, it comes as no surprise they're seeking each other out, particularly if Coutinho has not been delivering much of late.

It's possible Coutinho will never live up to a price tag that was not of his own making, although it's clear he can be offering much more than he is at present.

His manager's decision to back him rather than criticise him could help his confidence, but he needs to repay Valverde's faith with performances on the pitch.  

Related

    Transfers to Watch as Deadline Day Looms

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Transfers to Watch as Deadline Day Looms

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Pep Wants Man City to 'Imitate' Juventus, Bayern, Barca

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pep Wants Man City to 'Imitate' Juventus, Bayern, Barca

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Perisic Agrees Arsenal Terms

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Perisic Agrees Arsenal Terms

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Euro Club Rankings 👑

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Euro Club Rankings 👑

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report