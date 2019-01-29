Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool will be looking to secure their place at the summit of the Premier League table on Wednesday, when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield.

The Reds' early exit from the FA Cup means they have had time to recuperate following their thrilling 4-3 win over Crystal Palace last time out. As such, manager Jurgen Klopp should see his side turn in a vibrant performance as they continue to fight for the title.

Leicester have shown this season they are capable of springing shocks, having beaten Chelsea away from home and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium. However, after three defeats in a row in all competitions, manager Claude Puel is under major pressure.

Here are the odds for this encounter, the viewing details and a preview of what will be a key match at the top of the table.

Odds

Liverpool win (2-9)

Draw (11-2)

Leicester win (12-1)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark

Date: Wednesday, January 30

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Preview

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

While Liverpool supporters will have been disappointed to see their team miss out on a chance to win the FA Cup, the extra rest their elimination from the competition has afforded them may prove decisive.

Klopp's team were looking a little jaded in narrow wins over Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, so for him the chance to take the players on a warm-weather training camp in January was ideal.

Now he will want a response, and the Reds will be big favourites for three points on home soil. The LFC Stats account sums up how good they are on their own patch:

While Liverpool have had to deal with a number of injury issues as of late, most notably in defence, players are beginning to find form in other areas of the team.

Perhaps most crucially, Mohamed Salah looks as though he's ready to go on another sensational goalscoring run in the second half of the campaign. He was decisive in the 4-3 win against Palace, netting twice and driving the team forward in challenging moments.

Despite an inconsistent start to the season, the Egypt international is back among European football's top scorers again:

In the win over Palace, he also reached a landmark 50 goals in the Premier League for the Reds:

Leicester can be dangerous opponents, although it does appear Liverpool are playing them at an ideal time.

The Foxes were beaten in dramatic fashion in their last match, when a last-minute goal saw them suffer a 4-3 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers. That loss made it three in succession for Puel's side, including a shock FA Cup exit at the hands of fourth-tier Newport County.

The Foxes of Leicester Twitter account believes the end is in sight for the manager:

Leicester have the tools to spring an upset as they have shown already this season. In Jamie Vardy, they possess a player tailor-made for playing on the counter-attack, while the team is also adept at defending deep for long spells when the situation demands.

Even so, having had time to get sun on their backs and fatigue out of their legs, Liverpool have it in them to tear into a side lacking in confidence. They have been outstanding at Anfield for a long time, and they will take another step towards Premier League glory on Wednesday.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City