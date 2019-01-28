Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black and List of Men's Royal Rumble Surprise Entries

Credit: WWE.com

The surprises were kept to a minimum during the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Former NXT champion Aleister Black, United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano all made their Royal Rumble debuts in Phoenix. Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett also returned to the Rumble for the first time since 1999.

Jarrett entered the Rumble at No. 2, one spot after Elias. The two went back and forth on the microphone before Elias took the Royal Rumble's "every man for himself" mantra to heart. He attacked Jarrett with his guitar and threw him over the top rope.

Both Gargano and Black earned the distinction of throwing out a former world champion. Gargano eliminated Jinder Mahal. Black delivered Black Mass to Dean Ambrose, which sent Ambrose out to the floor.

Although Dunne wasn't credited with any eliminations, simply competing in the Rumble was evidence of how quickly his star is rising in WWE.

In the case of Gargano and Dunne, their appearance Sunday almost surely isn't a sign they're making the jump to the main roster. Gargano just captured the NXT North American Championship from Ricochet at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix on Saturday, while Dunne remains the UK champ.

Black, however, may soon be on his way to Raw or SmackDown Live. He unsuccessfully challenged Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT title, so the time might be right to call him up from WWE's developmental brand.