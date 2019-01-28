Becky Lynch, Nia Jax Eclipse Men and Hot Takes of WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Results

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

A monstrous big man is only effective as long as that monster aura is protected and maintained overtime. Unfortunately for Braun Strowman, the 2019 Royal Rumble represented another instance of WWE not protecting, nor maintaining, that aura and the result is a Monster Among Men greatly diminished in terms of credibility and overness.

Strowman's addition to the Royal Rumble match was a late one as he replaced John Cena early Sunday afternoon.

From there, he entered the Rumble and wreaked havoc, as fans have come to expect, but he ultimately lost the match when he was cleanly, and without dispute, eliminated by Seth Rollins.

Worse than the loss is the perception that will inevitably set in with regards to Strowman. Fans have followed him on an unlikely journey to the top of the Raw brand, where he has met the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar fairly routinely but has not picked up any singles titles or signature victories over them.

Strowman breaks things, creates chaos and wows with his unbridled strength but when the time comes to win a big match, he takes a page from the Lex Luger Book of Choking and folds.

A comparison to Luger (circa 1994) is probably an appropriate one to make, given how many opportunities he has received and how fans have never really bought into him as the main event babyface destined to carry the show.

No matter how hard WWE has tried to present him as such.

He is a loser, a Superstar who chokes under the brightest lights and on the biggest stages, a reputation the likes of which Luger never shook and Strowman may never get the opportunity to, either.

I suppose it is ironic, then, that he lost Sunday's match to Rollins.

After all, The Architect has been the Bret Hart of this story for the better part of the year. Quiet excellence and a connection with the crowd has allowed him to hang around and hang around until there was no other choice but to give him an opportunity to run with McMahon's metaphorical brass ring.

At WrestleMania, it will not be Strowman's Luger who gets to vanquish Brock Lesnsar's hated Yokozuna. Instead, that honor will befall Rollins' Hart as history repeats itself.

Where that leaves Strowman going forward, besides No. 2 at best, remains to be seen.