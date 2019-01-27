Video: Jeff Jarrett Enters 2019 WWE Royal Rumble Match; Eliminated by Elias

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Jeff Jarrett walked with Elias—right over the top rope.

Jarrett was a surprise entrant in the 2019 Royal Rumble match, entering at No. 2.

Jarrett and Elias, who drew the No. 1 spot, had a fun interaction as they bonded over their shared appreciation for music.

However, it's every man for himself in the Royal Rumble. The fun only lasted for so long before Elias hit Jarrett in the back with his guitar and threw him to the outside.

WWE Stats & Info noted Jarrett hadn't competed in a Rumble match since 1999.

WWE inducted Jarrett into its Hall of Fame last April, two nights before WrestleMania 34. He left for WCW in 1999 and was famously fired by Vince McMahon on the air after McMahon purchased WCW in 2001.

At 51, Jarrett clearly doesn't figure much into WWE's plans as an in-ring competitor. Sunday night was a great opportunity to turn back the clock for a bit.

Related

    Live: Royal Rumble Reaction and Highlights

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Live: Royal Rumble Reaction and Highlights

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Brock Lesnar Retains Universal Title

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Brock Lesnar Retains Universal Title

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Daniel Bryan Beats AJ Styles After Erick Rowan Interferes

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Daniel Bryan Beats AJ Styles After Erick Rowan Interferes

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Young Bucks Respond to Fan Removing AEW Gear

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Young Bucks Respond to Fan Removing AEW Gear

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report