Super Bowl Odds 2019 Money Line, Prop Bet List, More for Patriots vs. Rams

The New England Patriots did not have their best regular season in 2018. They had a pair of two-game losing streaks, including one in December that included losses to the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The loss to the Dolphins was particularly galling. Not only would a victory have clinched the AFC East title, but the way the loss occurred was shocking. The Patriots held a 33-28 lead and the Dolphins had the ball on their own 39-yard line.

All the Patriots had to do was keep Miami from scoring a touchdown on the final play to win the game. They did not accomplish that goal.

Ryan Tannehill threw a short pass, and after two laterals, running back Kenyan Drake ran the last 52 yards into the end zone for the game-winning TD and a 34-33 victory.

The Pats had put tight end Rob Gronkowski on the field with the idea of defending the goal line. Gronkowski ended up being the last line of defense, and Drake ran by him for the winning points.

Super Bowl LIII Info

Matchup: New England Patriots (11-5, 2-0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (13-3, 2-0)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS All Access

The rumblings around the league were that the Dolphins loss was the end of the New England dynasty, and those words were spoken with more volume the following week with a loss to the Steelers.

The doubters had their say, but the Patriots won the last two games of the season, won the AFC East and the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

That meant they once again had a bye in the wild-card round and would host a divisional playoff game.

New England has been a much better team in the postseason than it showed in the regular season. The offense showed renewed fervor in the 41-28 playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and that was followed by a 37-31 overtime win in a thriller on the road over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Tom Brady has been remarkable in the postseason, averaging 345.5 yards per game and completing 71.1 percent of his passes.

He has gotten excellent production from Julian Edelman (16 receptions for 247 yards), James White (19 catches for 146 yards) and Gronkowski (seven receptions for 104 yards). Wideout Philip Dorsett has caught just five passes, but two have been for touchdowns.

New England has gotten huge production from its running game, as rookie Sony Michel has five rushing touchdowns and Rex Burkhead has three more.

The Los Angeles Rams have also had a fantastic journey to Super Bowl LIII.

They started the season as the hottest and most explosive team in the league, winning their first eight games. Jared Goff was the trigger to head coach Sean McVay's attack, and he was having a superb year.

He also had a powerful running game at his disposal, and Todd Gurley was playing like a potential Most Valuable Player.

The second half of the season was not as promising, as they dropped three of eight games. They didn't limp into the playoffs with a 13-3 record, but they didn't appear to be at their best, either.

However, they defeated the Dallas Cowboys at home in the playoffs and earned a trip to New Orleans to play the Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

The game couldn't have gotten off to a worse start, as the Rams trailed 13-0 at the Superdome and the Saints' raucous home fans made it impossible for Goff to hear the input of his coach, and the Los Angeles offense looked to be cemented to the Superdome floor.

Somehow the Rams hung in there and Goff got it back together. The Saints did not take advantage of their opportunities, and when the officials missed a clear pass interference call late in the fourth quarter that would have allowed the Saints to hold on to the ball before attempting a game-winning field goal, the Rams took advantage of their chance.

Greg Zuerlein hit a 48-yard game-tying field goal and won the game with a 57-yard blast in overtime.

Goff has not been as productive as Brady in the postseason, as he is completing 58.8 percent of his passes and is averaging 241.5 passing yards per game.

Gurley was held to 10 yards against the Saints, as he has been slowed by a knee injury. C.J. Anderson has played a key role running the ball in the first two playoff games, and he will do the same thing against New England if Gurley is not healthy.

The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites in the game, and the total is 56.5 points. OddsShark also lists the Patriots as -150 favorites on the money line, while the Rams are +130 underdogs. A New England backer must wager $150 to win $100, while a Rams bettor risks $100 to win $130.

Prop bets

The Super Bowl is known for the prop bets that both hardcore and casual football fans have an opportunity to make.

Hardcore fans can bet on the game MVP, the number of field goals and a number of player performance wagers. Casual fans can wager on how long it takes Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem or whether Adam Levine of Maroon 5 will wear a hat when he performs at halftime.

Bettors can wager on whether Brady will throw more than 37.5 passes or not. Both the over and under are offered at -115, per OddsShark.

The same bet is available for Goff, but the over-under number is 36.

Brady's over-under for touchdown passes is two. The over is offered at -130, while the under is offered at even money.

Goff's over-under on scoring passes is also two, and both the over and under are offered at -115.

The over-under on interceptions on both quarterbacks is 0.5. The over for Brady is offered at -110, and the under is available at -120. The over for Goff is at -140, and the under is -110.