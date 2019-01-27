WWE Gives Fans What They Want with Becky Lynch's Women's Royal Rumble Win

Credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch winning the women's Royal Rumble is a case study in a simple lesson for WWE: Predictable can be a good thing.

Lynch's hot streak that started six or so months ago made it seem like she was headed toward a possible main event slot at WrestleMania 35.

Not one of three "main events" either—this means going on last against someone like Ronda Rousey or Charlotte Flair, if not both in what seems like an obvious match. Put it in basketball terms, a layup.

WWE didn't miss one Sunday night, though it got a little overly complicated trying to swerve fans anyway. Lynch dropped her title bout to Asuka earlier in the night, which was a good outcome for all involved because Asuka herself deserves the run she's finally getting after mostly going misused since coming to the main roster.

Later, Lynch didn't seem like an entrant until Lana went down with an injury on her way to the ring, and it was Becky who wound up getting the nod at No. 30. WWE then tossed in an injury angle at the end to muddy the potential outcome.

But everyone knew:

Which isn't to say there wasn't some good storytelling in there. Nia Jax further injuring Lana backfired at the hands of Lynch. And Becky getting some revenge on Jax for the real-life injury inflicted months earlier worked, too.

Props for making it entertaining and fitting at least, right? Lynch rose to stardom when she organically won over crowds in a way we haven't really seen since Daniel Bryan's run to the memorable WrestleMania main event.

Over this timespan, Lynch endured a brief character botch presumably from her bosses backstage before embracing The Man persona. More impressively, she fought through the literally broken face suffered at the hands of Jax, which ruined an anticipated match and put her entire push in danger.

Yet through it all, Lynch somehow managed to maintain her status as the hottest property in WWE, which if we're being honest, was always the biggest hurdle. She was the proverbial lightning in the bottle WWE smartly rode, but time itself was always going to be a problem—could she remain that hot all the way through to WrestleMania?

It's clear now the only correct answer is yes. And from here, predictable is a good thing again—Lynch is going to gun for Rousey. It's again the only correct answer. WWE clearly wants Rousey in the main event if the company pulls the trigger on it, and rather than force something with Charlotte Flair or otherwise, WWE has the most organic matchup possible.

Lynch's ascension to the top makes the first-ever women's main event one that walks the casual-hardcore fan tightrope perfectly. Lynch and Rousey have had the proper run-ins and comments about each other for months, both of which will only improve as the match gets closer. And from a send-off standpoint, the actual winner is hard to predict. Does Rousey walk out the champion? Does Lynch get one final reward for her organic rise and a title win that would still register as a surprise despite everything that has happened?

Maybe that's the beauty of it, as the stars don't usually align like this. The brass in WWE has promised change, and while fans have seen flashes of it, Raw still has a mostly absent top champion and a hole in the men's roster at the top. Bringing back a part-timer or two for massive 'Mania slots would only go against the promises made and wouldn't solve long-term problems.

Lucky for those decision-makers, staying the course with Lynch solves quite a few problems. Predictable works and doesn't leave many fans upset in rare scenarios like this, for good reason.

And perhaps this glosses over the biggest point of all—Lynch has earned every bit of it. She's forced her way into the main event scene, made the predictable enthralling, edge-of-seat material in a way maybe only she can, and the reward, as it should be, is a Royal Rumble win and perhaps the first-ever women's 'Mania main event.