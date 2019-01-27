Djordje Mihailovic, USA Crush Panama 3-0 in Gregg Berhalter's Coaching Debut

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Gregg Berhalter era couldn't have gotten off to a better start.

The United States men's national team cruised to a 3-0 victory over Panama in a friendly on Sunday night at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, behind goals from Djordje Mihailovic, Walker Zimmerman and Christian Ramirez. It was a fantastic debut for Berhalter, who fielded a roster of MLS players.

Those players were up to the task. Mihailovic opened the scoring in the 40th minute after Nick Lima found him all alone atop the box with a low cross. Lima played the key role on the United States' second goal also, snuffing out a potential counterattack with a brilliant tackle before sending a pinpoint cross onto the head of Zimmerman, who guided the ball into the net to double the lead.



Ramirez made it 3-0 nine minutes later after Jonathan Lewis deftly beat a defender and smashed a cross into Ramirez's feet for an easy redirection and goal.

What's Next?

The United States will next face Costa Rica at 3:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 2 in San Jose, California.

