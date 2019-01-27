LaMelo Ball Drops 19 Points and 10 Assists as Spire Beats Lutheran East

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

PRIENAI, LITHUANIA - JANUARY 09: LaMelo Ball of Vytautas Prienai prior to the match between Vytautas Prienai and Zalgiris Kauno on January 9, 2018 in Prienai, Lithuania. (Photo by Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images)
Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball and Spire Academy kept on rolling Sunday night, knocking off Lutheran East 118-96.

Ball was solid for Spire, posting 19 points and 10 assists in the win. As usual, his game wasn't lacking flair:

Alongside Ball, Rocket Watts continued his string of strong play with 29 points, per Matt Goul of Cleveland.com, a night after he went off for 64 points. Lutheran East's EJ Farmer led all scorers with 37 points.

The win moved Spire to 16-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming against Prolific Prep earlier in January. There's little question that Spire is one of the more talented teams in the country, with all five starters and several reserves already holding scholarship offers from Division I schools, per Goul.

Ball is the most high-profile athlete of the bunch, but Watts may be the most talented. The 4-star combo guard is currently the No. 32 overall player in 247Sports.com's composite rankings and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Ohio. He is currently committed to Michigan State.

Related

    LaMelo Scores 18 Pts in Spire's 122-86 Win vs. St. Edward

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    LaMelo Scores 18 Pts in Spire's 122-86 Win vs. St. Edward

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    High School Basketball Standout Was Actually 25

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    High School Basketball Standout Was Actually 25

    Josh West
    via The Inquisitr

    McDonald's All-American Game Roster Released

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    McDonald's All-American Game Roster Released

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    LaMelo Scores 20 in Spire's 94-59 Blowout

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    LaMelo Scores 20 in Spire's 94-59 Blowout

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report