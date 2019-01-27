Watch Paul George Posterize Giannis on Vicious Dunk in Thunder's Win vs. Bucks

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

  1. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  2. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  3. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  4. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  5. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  6. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  7. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  8. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  9. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  10. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  11. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  12. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  13. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  14. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  15. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  16. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  17. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  18. Happy 30th to KD!

  19. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  20. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

Right Arrow Icon

Paul George had a message for his fellow All-Star Game starter during his Oklahoma City Thunder's 118-112 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

After the Bucks closed within four with less than two minutes remaining, George provided some breathing room with a monstrous dunk over Antetokounmpo. As if that weren't enough, he hit the biggest shot of the game with 48 seconds left with a deep three-pointer to extend OKC's lead from three to six after Milwaukee's late run made it a one-possession game.

Oklahoma City was in control for the majority of the contest but needed George's 36 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals to hold off the visitors.

Two of those points were some of the most memorable of the entire season.

Related

    Paul George Keys Thunder Victory Over Milwaukee

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Paul George Keys Thunder Victory Over Milwaukee

    NewsOK.com
    via NewsOK.com

    Paul George Leads Thunder to Win vs. Bucks

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Paul George Leads Thunder to Win vs. Bucks

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Unnamed GSW Calls Hayward a 'Liability'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Unnamed GSW Calls Hayward a 'Liability'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    CP3 (Hamstring) to Return vs. Magic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CP3 (Hamstring) to Return vs. Magic

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report