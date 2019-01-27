Watch Paul George Posterize Giannis on Vicious Dunk in Thunder's Win vs. Bucks

Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 Right Arrow Icon

Paul George had a message for his fellow All-Star Game starter during his Oklahoma City Thunder's 118-112 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

After the Bucks closed within four with less than two minutes remaining, George provided some breathing room with a monstrous dunk over Antetokounmpo. As if that weren't enough, he hit the biggest shot of the game with 48 seconds left with a deep three-pointer to extend OKC's lead from three to six after Milwaukee's late run made it a one-possession game.

Oklahoma City was in control for the majority of the contest but needed George's 36 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals to hold off the visitors.

Two of those points were some of the most memorable of the entire season.