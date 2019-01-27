Video: Carmelo Anthony Gets Ovation from Knicks Crowd, Talks Return to MSG

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Former New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony waves to the fans in the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2019 in New York City.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Sunday night's game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and received a hearty ovation from the New York fans when he was introduced on the big screen. 

Anthony also spoke about being back in the Garden: 

"The energy is always good in this building," Anthony said of the ovation. "I've had some great years in this building and I look forward to coming back and playing in this building some more. The energy is always good and the fans have always been good to me too. This is home. New York is home. My family is here, so you can't beat this energy."

           

