Video: Carmelo Anthony Gets Ovation from Knicks Crowd, Talks Return to MSG

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Sunday night's game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and received a hearty ovation from the New York fans when he was introduced on the big screen.

Anthony also spoke about being back in the Garden:

"The energy is always good in this building," Anthony said of the ovation. "I've had some great years in this building and I look forward to coming back and playing in this building some more. The energy is always good and the fans have always been good to me too. This is home. New York is home. My family is here, so you can't beat this energy."

