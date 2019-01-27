Ex-Giants Executive Peter Magowan Dies at Age 76

A San Francisco Giants player keeps his hat and glove on the steps out of the dugout during an MLB spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 22, 2013, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Former San Francisco Giants executive Peter Magowan died Sunday at the age of 76.

Henry Schulman and Sam Whiting of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the news, noting Magowan had recently gone into hospice care and underwent surgeries for prostate and liver cancer during the past few years.

Magowan was the CEO of Safeway from 1979 until 1993 and was a managing general partner of the Giants for 15 years. His tenure with the Giants started in March 1993 when his time as the CEO of Safeway ended.

            

