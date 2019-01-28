Winter X Games 2019: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The curtain officially closed on Winter X Games 23 in Aspen, Colorado, on Sunday.

The event got underway Thursday and featured plenty of big air, head-turning tricks and memorable highlights. Here are the full results from the four-day event.

Thursday, Jan. 24

Women's Ski SuperPipe

Gold: Cassie Sharpe (94.00)

Silver: Kelly Sildaru (92.33)

Bronze: Rachael Karker (86.33)

Men's Ski SuperPipe

Gold: Alex Ferreira (92.66)

Silver: David Wise (90.33)

Bronze: Nico Porteous (89.00)

Women's Snowboard Big Air

Gold: Laurie Blouin (77.00)

Silver: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (77.00)

Bronze: Jamie Anderson (67.00)

Friday, Jan. 25

Women's Ski Slopestyle Final

Gold: Kelly Sildaru (99.00)

Silver: Sarah Hoefflin (90.00)

Bronze: Maggie Voisin (87.66)

Snowmobile Freestyle

Gold: Daniel Bodin (91.66)

Silver: Brett Turcotte (90.66)

Bronze: Justin Hoyer (87.33)

Women's Ski Big Air

Gold: Mathilde Gremaud (83.00)

Silver: Johanne Killi (80.00)

Bronze: Kelly Sidaru (79.00)

Men's Snowboard Big Air

Gold: Takeru Otsuka (88.00)

Silver: Mark McMorris (85.00)

Bronze: Sven Thorgren (76.00)

Saturday, Jan. 26

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle

Gold: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (91.00)

Silver: Hailey Langland (90.66)

Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi (84.66)

Adaptive Snow BikeCross

Gold: Mike Schultz (5:07.241)

Silver: Tyler Brandenburger (-22.211)

Bronze: Kevin Royston (-26.226)

Para Snow BikeCross

Gold: Doug Henry (4:57.599)

Silver: Will Posey (-19.051)

Bronze: Leighton Lillie (one lap)

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

Gold: Mark McMorris (96.00)

Silver: Rene Rinnekangas (94.00)

Bronze: Mons Roisland (91.33)

Snow BikeCross

Gold: Cody Matechuk (10:31.387)

Silver: Jesse Kirchmeyer (-4.445)

Bronze: Brock Hoyer (-5.766)

Men's Ski Big Air

Gold: Birk Ruud (89.00)

Silver: Alex Beaulieu-Marchand (87.00)

Bronze: James Woods (82.00)

Women's Snowboard SuperPipe

Gold: Chloe Kim (84.00)

Silver: Queralt Castellet (80.00)

Bronze: Cai Xuetong (72.66)

Sunday, Jan. 27

Men's Ski Slopestyle Final

Gold: Alex Hall (95.66)

Silver: Alex Beaulieu-Marchand (92.66)

Bronze: Ferdinand Dahl (80.33)

Snow Hill Climb

Gold: Logan Mead

Silver: Travis Whitlock

Bronze: Jake Anstett

Men's Snowboard SuperPipe

Gold: Scotty James (94.00)

Silver: Yuto Totsuka (90.00)

Bronze: Danny Davis (83.66)

Snow Bike Best Trick

Gold: Rob Adelberg (91.00)

Silver: Brett Turcotte (89.66)

Bronze: Ethen Roberts (89.00)

A showdown between veteran and newcomer took center stage during the women's snowboard big air on Thursday.

It was the youngster who took home gold, as 22-year-old Laurie Blouin just eclipsed silver-medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. The veteran—28-year-old Jamie Anderson—still added to her impressive resume with a bronze medal.

The Aspen Times noted it was the 16th X Games medal of Anderson's career, although she fell hard on a frontside 1080 and needed some time with the medical team.

It was another veteran who was under the spotlight Friday, as Joe Parsons was going for the 18th Winter X Games medal of his career. It would have tied Shaun White's record, but he finished a disappointing fourth place at the snowmobile freestyle final and just off the podium.

Daniel Bodin captured gold, defending champion Brett Turcotte won silver and Justin Hoyer took home the bronze. According to the Aspen Times, Bodin was dealing with an injured thumb and limited practice time, but he still paced the field.

Saturday was a day for superstars, as Olympic champion Chloe Kim added to her list of accomplishments with a gold in the women's snowboard superpipe. She battled through icy conditions and an apparent leg injury but still managed to hold off silver-medalist Queralt Castellet and bronze-medalist Cai Xuetong.

"I obviously wanted to do a completely different run," Kim said, per Austin Colbert of the Aspen Times. "I have a lot of tricks I wanted to do out here. Unfortunately, it was just a little unsafe. My health is more important."

Elsewhere, Mark McMorris won the gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle over Rene Rinnekangas and Mons Roisland.

The men's snowboard superpipe was part of the Sunday slate, and Scotty James captured gold over Yuto Totsuka and Danny Davis.