Super Bowl 2019: Updated Spread, Odds, Money Lines for Patriots vs. Rams

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams have had a chance to catch their collective breath, but they are now six days away from the kickoff of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, and the intensity will get ratcheted up several notches.

It is certainly a scenario that the Patriots are quite familiar with, but experience alone won't get them a sixth Super Bowl championship. The Rams have a formidable team and have made some notable improvements in the postseason that could give them a better chance to win the franchise's second Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The big improvement for the Rams has come with their run defense. That unit struggled quite a bit during the regular season, as the Rams allowed 5.1 yards per carry—the worst in the league.

However, Los Angeles has made a dramatic turnaround in that area during the postseason. The Rams have allowed 98 rushing yards in two games, giving up an average of 2.3 yards per attempt.

The key to that run defense is the combination of defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh. When those two are at their best, it is nearly impossible to attack with a productive interior running game, and there's every reason to believe they will be fully committed Sunday.

Of course, the Patriots are not about to back down either. Rookie running back Sony Michel has already scored five rushing touchdowns in two postseason games, and teammate Rex Burkhead has added three rushing touchdowns.

One of those TDs was the overtime touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs that gave the Patriots the AFC title and sent them to the ninth Super Bowl of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.

Brady has been quite sharp in the two games the Patriots have played in the postseason. He has completed 71.1 percent of his postseason passes and is throwing for 345.5 yards per game.

Julian Edelman, James White, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Hogan figure to serve as Brady's primary receivers in the game.

Goff has not been as productive, completing 58.8 percent of his passes and averaging 241.5 passing yards per game. Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks are solid receivers, but the absence of Cooper Kupp (knee) has limited the Los Angeles offense to some degree.

The Patriots remain 2.5-point favorites, per OddsShark. The Rams opened as one-point favorites, but there was an early influx of New England money, sending the odds in the Patriots' favor. However, with a little less than a week to go before kickoff, Los Angeles money is likely to come in, especially if the point spread goes to three points.

The total in the game is 56.5 points, and while that number is high by NFL standards, both the Patriots and Rams have explosive offenses that could reach the 30-point mark.

New England is -150 on the money line, while the Rams are +130. Those backing New England to record a straight-up victory must wager $150 to win $100, while Los Angeles supporters will risk $100 to win $130.

Brady reiterated that he would not be retiring after the Super Bowl and has no plans to leave the game.

"There's zero [chance], yeah. There's zero," Brady told ESPN's Jeff Darlington, (h/t Trevor Haas of Boston.com). "I've said that for a long time. I feel like I'm asked that a lot, and I feel like I repeat the same answer, but no one wants to believe me."

That could mean that Super Bowl LIII is the just the latest chapter in the Patriots' dynasty and not the last one.