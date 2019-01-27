Tom Brady Says There Is 'Zero' Chance He Will Retire After Super Bowl vs. Rams

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, front, addresses the crowd as free safety Devin McCourty, left, and head coach Bill Belichick, right, look on during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally for the team, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Los Angeles Rams are to play the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tom Brady has repeatedly said he wants to play into his mid-to-late 40s.

Another Super Bowl ring wouldn't do anything to change that.

Brady told ESPN's Jeff Darlington there is "zero" chance he will retire following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LIII matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The 41-year-old threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns against 11 interceptions during the 2018 regular season.

    

