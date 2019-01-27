Tom Brady Says There Is 'Zero' Chance He Will Retire After Super Bowl vs. Rams

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tom Brady has repeatedly said he wants to play into his mid-to-late 40s.

Another Super Bowl ring wouldn't do anything to change that.

Brady told ESPN's Jeff Darlington there is "zero" chance he will retire following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LIII matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The 41-year-old threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns against 11 interceptions during the 2018 regular season.

