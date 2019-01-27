FA Cup 2019: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Sunday's Fixtures

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their second cup exit in a week after being dumped out of the FA Cup on Sunday at Crystal Palace.

Spurs were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday and suffered more misery at Selhurst Park, as goals from Connor Wickham and Andros Townsend sent the hosts into the fifth round.

Meanwhile, Chelsea avoided an upset against Sheffield Wednesday with a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Two goals from Willian and a Callum Hudson-Odoi strike were enough for Maurizio Sarri's men to progress to the fifth round.

Sunday's Results

Crystal Palace 2-0 Tottenham

Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Remaining Fixture

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Barnet vs. Brentford

Sunday Recap

Crystal Palace got off to the perfect start at Selhurst Park, as Wickham tapped home the opener from close range after just nine minutes.

The Eagles doubled their lead from the penalty spot on 33 minutes after Kyle Walker-Peters had been penalised for handball:

Townsend sent goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga the wrong way from the spot to put Palace firmly in charge of the tie.

Spurs had a great chance to pull one back just before half-time when Patrick van Aanholt clipped Juan Foyth in the box and conceded a penalty.

However, Trippier blazed his effort wide of Julian Speroni's post with a poor effort:

Spurs improved after the break but could not find a way past Speroni. Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Fernando Llorente both had good opportunities but were denied by the Palace goalkeeper.

Chelsea handed new signing Gonzalo Higuain a first start against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. Hudson-Odoi was also in the starting XI despite handing in a transfer request, per Alistair Magowan at BBC Sport.

The Blues survived an early scare against Sheffield Wednesday when the visitors thought they had won a penalty midway through the first half.

Joey Pelupessy went down in the penalty area after clashing with Ethan Ampadu and referee Andre Marriner pointed to the spot. However, the decision was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR):

The action then switched to the other end with Chelsea awarded a penalty after Cesar Azpilicueta was fouled by Sam Hutchinson. Willian sent goalkeeper Keiren Westwood the wrong way with his spot-kick:

Chelsea had to wait until just after the hour mark to double their lead. Andrea Christensen picked out Hudson-Odoi in the penalty area, and he took two fine touches before firing it past Westwood.

Willian sealed the win with seven minutes of normal time remaining with his second of the match. The 30-year-old swapped passes with Olivier Giroud and curling a fine strike in off the post.