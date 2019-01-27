WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble might be the start of The Road to WrestleMania season, but for many fans, the first pay-per-view of the year is the more enjoyable show thanks to the titular match.

This will be the second year to feature a women's Royal Rumble bout, and with all of the new faces on the roster, anyone could walk away with a title shot at WrestleMania 35.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's event.

Venue: Chase Field in Phoenix

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 5 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Royal Rumble Card

WWE has booked seven title matches in addition to the two Royal Rumbles. Here is a rundown of the card, according to WWE.com:

Men's Royal Rumble

Women's Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Balor (Universal Championship)

Balor (Universal Championship) Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles (WWE Championship)

Championship) Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship)

Rousey vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women's Championship) Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (SmackDown Women's Championship)

vs. Becky Lynch (SmackDown Women's Championship) The Bar vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Miz and Shane McMahon (SmackDown Tag Team Championships) Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (U.S. Championship)

vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (U.S. Championship) Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. Hideo Itami (Cruiserweight Championship)

PPV Live Stream

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Royal Rumble on the WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV

Windows 10 devices

Tivo

Kickoff Live Stream

The Royal Rumble will have an extended two-hour kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:

WWE.com

WWE app

YouTube

Pheed

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Pinterest

Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

All week leading up to the PPV, Bleacher Report's writers have been sharing their thoughts and predictions for this year's Royal Rumble.

Other Royal Rumble Thoughts

As the first stop on The Road to WrestleMania, The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events of the year.

The actual Royal Rumble matches are always a chance for WWE to do something a little different with various Superstars. Sometimes a person can come out of the event with a big push despite being eliminated.

This year's event has some other great bouts, too. Lynch vs. Asuka is going to be a brutal fight, and some people think Balor has a chance to upset Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Unfortunately for everyone on the main roster, the NXT roster absolutely crushed it at NXT TakeOver on Saturday, so the pressure is on for the men and women of Raw and SmackDown to prove they are the real stars of the company.

The Royal Rumble usually features a few surprises in the form of legends and NXT rookies making special appearances, so it's the best way to see the past, present and future all in one ring.

Make sure to join Bleacher Report on Sunday for live coverage and reactions throughout the pay-per-view. What are your Royal Rumble predictions?