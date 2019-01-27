Sidney Crosby, Steven Stamkos and the Top Highlights from 2019 NHL All-Star Game

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Sidney Crosby added one more trophy to his mantle on Saturday, being named MVP of the 2019 NHL All-Star Game.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star recorded four goals and four assists throughout the tournament, including two goals in the final as the Metropolitan Division earned a 10-5 win over the Central Division.

Mathew Barzal also had a big night, with two goals and four assists playing alongside his divisional rival.

Here's a rundown of some top highlights and what you might have missed throughout the night in San Jose, California.

Sidney Crosby Knows How to Finish Around the Net

Steven Stamkos With a Nasty One-on-One Finish

Mathew Barzal Goes Sniping from Distance

Avalanche's Gabe Landeskog Works Hard for His Hat Trick

Smooth Stickwork from Crosby

Jeff Skinner Beats Braden Holtby with a Flip

Kyle Palmieri Cleans Up After Seth Jones Does the Hard Work

Devan Dubnyk Stands Up for the Goalies with His Glove

Sidney Crosby Shakes Off Illness to Win MVP

Even 14 years into his NHL career, Crosby is still enjoying himself on the ice.

The 31-year-old missed the skills competition on Friday because of an illness, but he looked like his old self on Saturday while beating the best in the game. While he has won the Stanley Cup three times and the Hart Trophy twice, it's the first time he has taken home the MVP award at the All-Star Game.

"You play and you watch as a kid growing up, and you see that presentation, so it's pretty cool," Crosby said Saturday, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I had a lot of fun today."

In addition to his share of the prize money, the center also won a new Honda with his eight-point performance.

"I didn't need to win a car in order to have a good time, but it was certainly fun," he joked, per Kevin Allen of USA Today.

Some of the younger players might have benefited more from a new car, but Crosby showed he is still among the best of the best Saturday night.

Sharks Can't Pay Back Their Fans

The All-Star Game format provides plenty of extra excitement, especially with the $1 million prize money as incentive. However, a downside is when the home team's players are eliminated after a short stint on the ice.

The San Jose Sharks had three players represented in the game, but the Pacific Division was the first team out after a 10-4 loss to the Pacific.

While Erik Karlsson did score two goals, including one assisted by both Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns, it was a brief stay for the home players at the SAP Center.

Still, the players appreciated the support from the fans.

"For this weekend to come to San Jose, it's just a celebration of a lot of great players coming together for the game," Pavelski said after the game, per Sean Leahy of NBC Sports. "It's fun playing [the All-Star Game] in the city you play for. Every time our names got announced or we stepped on the ice, you could hear the little extra roars. That was pretty cool to be a part of."

Burns added: "The crowd was awesome. Good energy."

The Sharks have fortunately fared better at this arena during the regular season, with a 17-4-4 home record. They will hope that continues during the second half of the campaign.

Monday's NHL Matchups

Winnipeg Jets at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET

New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. ET