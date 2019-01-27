Diego Simeone Says He Respects Atletico Fans After Alvaro Morata Protests

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone says he respects the opinion of the club's supporters after sections of fans were heard protesting against signing Chelsea's Alvaro Morata.

The striker appears poised to make the switch to the Wanda Metropolitano on loan, although the Atletico supporters don't appear completely on board with the deal. During the 2-0 win over Getafe on Saturday, some chants of "less Morata and more Borja Garces" were heard.

When asked about them, Simeone said he respects the fanbase and that he will bring in players whom he believes will enhance the team, per Joe Wright of Goal.

"The fans' opinion is always respectable," he noted. "I look for players who serve the club and the team."

According to Sky Sports, Morata will have his medical with the Madrid outfit on Sunday before joining on loan for the remainder of the campaign. Dominic Fifield of the Guardian reported that the Spain international's deal contains an option that would enable Atletico to sign him outright for £48.5 million.

The Spanish Football Podcast relayed footage of Morata in Madrid ahead of the finalisation of the move, with the player making it clear how happy he is to be moving to Atletico:

While the supporters clearly have a lot of faith in the talent of the 19-year-old Garces, one of the other reasons for their potential dissatisfaction with this move may be due to Morata's two spells with local rivals Real Madrid.

Speaking about his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, the striker was quick to offer a reminder that he started his youth career in the Atletico academy, per Sergio Picos of AS.

"It's normal that other people will have their own thoughts about it, but I know what I have to do," he said. "I started out playing for Atleti, and the people who know my background and where I come from know my history and what this means to me."

Morata does appear to be keen to get going at Atletico, although Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge is concerned these jeers may have a negative effect on the striker:

The move has the potential to spark Morata into life, though, as he's endured a difficult spell at Chelsea since arriving in the summer of 2017.

Madrid is a city he knows well, so he should be able to settle quickly off the field. On the pitch, Morata has performed to a high standard in La Liga previously:

After failing to adjust to life in the Premier League, Morata will be grateful to get another chance at an elite European club. At 26, it's imperative he starts to show consistency.

If he can hit the ground running, then you sense those detractors inside the Wanda will slowly thin out. After all, Atletico have been without a consistent partner for Antoine Griezmann, and Morata has the attributes to be a fine foil for the France international.