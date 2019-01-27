Highlights: Celtics and Warriors Trade Baskets as Golden State Wins Wild Finish

Highlights: Celtics and Warriors Trade Baskets as Golden State Wins Wild FinishJanuary 27, 2019
The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 115-111 on the road Saturday at the TD Garden behind 33 points from forward Kevin Durant.
The game went down to the wire, with the teams tied at 111 following a three-pointer from C's guard Marcus Smart with 1:08 remaining.
However, Warriors guards Klay Thompson and Steph Curry each hit a pair of free throws down the stretch while the Celtics went 0-of-4 in the final minute.
C's point guard Kyrie Irving dropped 32 points and 10 assists.
The two teams face off again Tuesday, March 5, in Oakland, California.
