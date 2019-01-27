Highlights: Celtics and Warriors Trade Baskets as Golden State Wins Wild Finish

Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 Right Arrow Icon

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 115-111 on the road Saturday at the TD Garden behind 33 points from forward Kevin Durant.

The game went down to the wire, with the teams tied at 111 following a three-pointer from C's guard Marcus Smart with 1:08 remaining.

However, Warriors guards Klay Thompson and Steph Curry each hit a pair of free throws down the stretch while the Celtics went 0-of-4 in the final minute.

C's point guard Kyrie Irving dropped 32 points and 10 assists.

The two teams face off again Tuesday, March 5, in Oakland, California.