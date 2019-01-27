Highlights: Celtics and Warriors Trade Baskets as Golden State Wins Wild Finish

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 27, 2019

  1. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  2. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  3. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  4. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  5. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  6. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  7. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  8. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  9. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  10. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  11. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  12. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  13. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  14. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  15. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  16. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  17. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  18. Happy 30th to KD!

  19. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  20. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

Right Arrow Icon

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 115-111 on the road Saturday at the TD Garden behind 33 points from forward Kevin Durant.

The game went down to the wire, with the teams tied at 111 following a three-pointer from C's guard Marcus Smart with 1:08 remaining.

However, Warriors guards Klay Thompson and Steph Curry each hit a pair of free throws down the stretch while the Celtics went 0-of-4 in the final minute.

C's point guard Kyrie Irving dropped 32 points and 10 assists.

The two teams face off again Tuesday, March 5, in Oakland, California.   

Related

    Simmons Jokes About Participating in Slam Dunk Contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Simmons Jokes About Participating in Slam Dunk Contest

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Execs on Bulls-Jabari Drama: Only 1 Way Out

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Execs on Bulls-Jabari Drama: Only 1 Way Out

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Thon Maker Requests to Be Dealt by Bucks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Thon Maker Requests to Be Dealt by Bucks

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Joins 3-Point Contest with Brother Seth

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Joins 3-Point Contest with Brother Seth

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report