Super Bowl Odds 2019: Betting Lines, Over/Under, Prop Info for Patriots vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams overcame a 13-0 deficit in the NFC Championship Game to beat the New Orleans Saints.

While the Saints and their fans have been upset over the non-call on an obvious pass interference that was missed, the Rams could have been blown out after the early deficit.

Instead, the defense held it together and kept Drew Brees from building on the lead, and Jared Goff did enough to get the Rams back into the game and give them a chance to win.

That achievement should not be underestimated because the Saints were the best team in the league throughout the regular season. For the Rams to spot them 13 points in their own stadium and come back to win the NFC Championship Game is a major statement.

So while a large percentage of the football world has been impressed by the New England Patriots postseason showing, the Rams may be just as impressive.

The Patriots are attempting to win their sixth Super Bowl title, all of them in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. They dominated the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional playoffs before they beat the Kansas Chiefs 37-31 on the road in an overtime classic.

Brady has been brilliant in the postseason, averaging 345.5 passing yards per game, and completing 71.1 percent of his passes.

In addition to the passing game, rookie running back Sony Michel has five rushing touchdowns in the postseason and Rex Burkhead has added three more rushing touchdowns.

New England's ability to run the ball may be the key to the outcome of the Super Bowl. If Brady gets a sizable assist from the Patriots running backs, he should be able to have a much easier time avoiding the pass rush and finding open receivers.

If Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh can shut down the run, Brady may take quite a bit of abuse in the pocket. The Rams have done an excellent job slowing down the run against the Dallas Cowboys and the Saints in the postseason, but they allowed 5.1 yards per rush during the regular season. That was the most generous run defense in the league.

The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites in Super Bowl LIII, and the total is a robust 56.5 points, per OddsShark.

When the matchup was set, the Rams were made one-point favorites, but the early money has come in on New England and the odds shifted to New England's favor after 17 minutes of taking action. With a week to go before the game, a shift in the betting is possible, especially if the line moves to three points.

The Patriots are also -150 favorites on the money line, while the Rams are +130 underdogs. Patriots backers must risk $150 to win $100, while those betting on the Rams have to put up $100 to win $130.

Prop bets

Betting on the Super Bowl is often seen as part of the routine for many Americans on Super Bowl Sunday. There are plenty of propositions, or prop bets, for hard-core football fans or more casual observers.

One of the standard prop bets is for the Super Bowl MVP. Brady is the favorite at -110, followed by Goff at +225. Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley is the third choice at +1100. Michel follows at +1500, along with Donald at +1800. Plackekickers Greg Zuerlein and Stephen Gostkowski are two of the best in the league, and both are listed at +10000.

Casual football fans enjoy betting on the length of the national anthem, whether the halftime entertainer will wear a hat or the color of the Gatorade that will be poured over the head of the winning coach.

Lime/green/yellow is the favorite at +225, followed by orange at +300, red at +400, clear/water is listed at +400, blue at +375 and purple at +1000.

Another non-football prop bets involves an excited player proposing to his girlfriend after the game. A yes bet will result in a +300 payoff, while no is offered at -500.