LaMelo Ball Scores 18 Points in Spire Academy's 122-86 Win vs. St. Edward

Spire Academy (Ohio) guard LaMelo Ball finished with 18 points and 10 assists in a 122-86 win over St. Edward (Ohio) on Saturday night.

Ball did not score his first points until the third quarter, as he instead deferred to teammate Rocket Watts for much of the game.

Watts, who is committed to play at Michigan State next season, racked up 64 points, including 15 three-pointers made.

Forty of Watts' 64 points were scored in the first half, and Ball dished out eight of his 10 assists in the opening half as well.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Overtime, Ball set up many of Watts' makes Saturday:

Although Ball was largely content to be a distributor rather than a scorer, he showed off his range at times as well:

Spire improved to 17-1 with Saturday's win and bounced back from a blowout loss to Prolific Prep earlier this week.

Ball and Spire are next scheduled to be in action Sunday when they face Lutheran East.

