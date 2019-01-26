Farmers Insurance Open 2019: Justin Rose Holds 3-Stroke Lead Entering Round 4

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Justin Rose remained atop the leaderboard at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday after shooting a three-under 69 in the third round at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

Rose moved to 18-under for the tournament, and he holds a three-stroke lead over Adam Scott in second place.



Also, Rose tied the 54-hole record at the Farmers Insurance Open with a cumulative score of 198.

Here is a look at where the top contenders stand through three rounds, with the full leaderboard available at PGATour.com:

1. Justin Rose: -18 (69)

2. Adam Scott: -15 (65)

3. Jon Rahm: -14 (68)

4. Doug Ghim: -13 (67)

5. Talor Gooch: -12 (67)

T6. Hank Lebioda: -11 (68)

T6. Rory McIlroy: -11 (69)

T6. Billy Horschel: -11 (71)

T6. Joel Dahmen: -11 (70)

T6. Hideki Matsuyama: -11 (73)

Rose entered Saturday with a three-shot advantage over Hideki Matsuyama, and although he started somewhat slow with an even-par score through five holes, the Englishman turned it on the rest of the way.

All told, Rose finished with six birdies, one eagle, one bogey and two double bogeys on his third-round scorecard, and he is the overwhelming favorite to win entering Sunday's final round.

According to Justin Ray of Golf Channel, Rose is in line to join an exclusive group of European golfers with double-digit career wins on the PGA Tour if he can seal the deal Sunday:

Rose birdied two of his first three holes Saturday before he recorded a double bogey on the par-four fourth.

He rebounded with a birdie on No. 6 and then made the turn in style when he eagled the par-five ninth to move to three-under on the day:

With birdies on the 11th and 13th, Rose improved his score to 20-under, and he made history in the process, per Ray:

Rose dropped to 18-under with a double bogey on the par-four 14th, but he played the final four holes at even par to maintain a decent lead over Scott and the rest of the field.

While Rose stole the headlines Saturday, he was far from the only golfer to register a strong score and make headway.

Scott started the round within striking distance of the leaders at eight under, and he proceeded to shoot a seven-under 65, which put him near the top of the leaderboard.

This year marks Scott's first appearance in the Farmers Insurance Open, and as pointed out by Golf on CBS, he has made a habit of performing well in debut situations in recent years:

Also, Jon Rahm of Spain was five back of the lead after two rounds, and he remained in the hunt by carding a four-under 68 on Saturday, which puts him in third place through three rounds.

Things didn't go quite so well for Matsuyama, as he dropped from second to a tie for sixth after he recorded a one-over 73.

Several big names are lurking further down the leaderboard, including Jason Day and Patrick Reed, who are both nine under on the tournament after each went for a three-under 69 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy shot a three-under 69, which puts him seven behind Rose in a tie for sixth.



McIlroy's best shot of the day came on No. 17 when he sunk a long chip to save par:

One of the most eventful rounds belonged to Jordan Spieth, who carded an even-par 72 for the second day in a row after he began the tournament with a seven-under 65.

Spieth sunk a long birdie putt on the fifth hole, which set the stage for a somewhat bizarre turn of events on the back nine:

On the par-five 13th, Spieth put the perfect amount of spin on his approach shot, and it found its way into the hole for an eagle:

He then birdied the next hole and suddenly found himself in contention.

That all went away on the next hole, however, when the American star triple-bogeyed the par-four 15th, which included a flubbed chip out of the rough:

While Spieth remained at a standstill, Tiger Woods made slight progress Saturday by shooting a one-under 71 to move to five-under on the tournament.

Given how far Woods is off the pace, however, challenging for an eighth career Farmers Insurance Open title seems nearly impossible.

If Rose finishes strong Sunday and picks up the victory, he will become the first Englishman to win the Farmers Insurance Open and just the third European player to ever do so.