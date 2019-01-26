Heung-Min Son Says He Wasn't 'Right Physically' During 2019 AFC Asian Cup

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son said he lost sleep and felt "empty" during South Korea's 2019 AFC Asian Cup campaign, which ended after they lost 1-0 to Qatar in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Son said he could have prepared better for the tournament, which began amid a congested period in his club season, per Sky Sports:

"I wasn't fully prepared. I felt physically empty. I feel so sorry to have let down my team-mates, coaches and the fans. I would rather not speak about it really but I haven't felt right physically. I was losing sleep - I should have looked after my condition better."

"I thought I would start to feel better and grow into the tournament but it just didn't happen. Many people expected big things of us and I'm annoyed at myself for not being able to step up. I know I didn't perform well."

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

While South Korea will still be disappointed to have been surprised by Qatar, Tottenham fans may be more worried by Son's comments about his fitness. Having the 26-year-old in peak condition for the run-in to the season will be vital for Spurs' chances of success, particularly given a host of injuries in attacking areas.

Leading goalscorer Harry Kane is suffering from an ankle problem, while attacking midfielder Dele Alli has a hamstring injury. Both are not expected to return until March.



Being without Kane and Alli leaves Spurs devoid of their primary sources of goals and creativity. The situation looked certain to force them to be active during the January transfer window, especially after they elected not to sign anyone in the summer.

Links to free agent Giuseppe Rossi and West Ham United's Andy Carroll came and went, though. Instead, Son's early return has come at the perfect time:

Son usually supplements Alli and Kane brilliantly, and the former Bayer Leverkusen ace has chipped in with eight goals and five assists in the Premier League. He's sure to be an asset in Spurs' bid to at least secure third place and qualify for the UEFA Champions League for a fourth season in a row.

Tottenham are still in this season's edition of Europe's premier club tournament and will count on Son for inspiration up front during a last-16 tie against Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Having Son back means Spurs have a player who can restore the fluidity missing from their forward line in Kane and Alli's absence. Son's ability to play across the forward line and make perceptive runs will make Tottenham less predictable.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Pairing Son with winger Lucas Moura, who recently returned from injury, means Spurs now have the strength in depth to cope without their two main stars, but Son must prove he is fully fit.

He played every minute of three Asian Cup matches, including a win after extra time over Bahrain. Tottenham can ill afford to grant Son the time to improve the conditioning he says he neglected while on international duty, not when the club is still competing on three fronts, including in the FA Cup on Sunday against Crystal Palace.

Son won't be back in time for that game, but it's possible he could feature against Watford on Wednesday in the Premier League.