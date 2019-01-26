Paul Pogba Could Eventually Move to Barcelona or Real Madrid, Says Brother

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's brother has said the Manchester United superstar will only leave Old Trafford for Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Florentin Pogba has said his brother is much happier at the Theatre of Dreams since the sacking of former manager Jose Mourinho. United have won eight games in a row in all competitions after the arrival of interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking to M.H. Marcos of AS, Florentin Pogba said his family admire the Blaugrana:

"We like tiki-taka. Whenever I can, I watch their games [on television] or go to the Camp Nou. When my brother leaves Manchester United, there are only three clubs he can go to to improve: [Manchester] City, Real Madrid or Barca. He's not going to go to City, so he'll come to Spain: to Barca or Madrid."

The elder Pogba could be playing his football in Spain much sooner than his brother plans to. The 28-year-old defender is preparing to join Elche in the Spanish Segunda Division after a successful trial with the Valencian club.

The Guinea international added his brother had the chance to transfer to the Camp Nou during his time with Juventus, but a move back to United was his primary goal when he decided to depart Turin:

"When [Paul] was at Juventus, he could have gone to Barcelona, but he was determined to return to Manchester United, where it hadn't worked out for him first time round. There was also movement [over a transfer to Madrid] when [Zinedine] Zidane was in charge, but he had his heart set on going back to England."

Florentin spoke further about his brother and Mourinho and laid the blame at the door of the Portuguese for the 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder's recent discontent.

"Mourinho leaving was the key," Florentin said. "[Paul] wasn't happy, and it was clear to see. Now, under Solskjaer, everything is much better. My brother knows him from his time in the Manchester United youth set-up."

Pogba is now in sensational form at United, and Solskjaer has quickly succeeded where Mourinho failed. The former Chelsea and Real boss suffocated Pogba's greatest assets, and if the Portuguese remained at United, the club had little chance of retaining the France international's services in the long term.

It is early days in Solskjaer's tenure, and the Norwegian has to convince the Glazer family he can drive the club back to sustained success.

Pogba's form over the next few months will help decide who is the next full-time United boss, and if the Red Devils finish in the top four, Solskjaer will surely be given the chance to take the helm on a full-time basis.