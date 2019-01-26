Anonymous NBA Exec: Lakers' Lonzo Ball Doesn't Have Personality to 'Run a Team'

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers believed in Lonzo Ball enough to make him the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, but as the Feb. 7 trade deadline approaches, there are mixed reviews throughout the league about the second-year point guard.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike on Saturday, one NBA executive doesn't believe Ball has the personality to "run a team," while an Eastern Conference scout said the former UCLA star has been too passive at the start of his professional career.

Meanwhile, Woike reported another scout believes Ball "will figure out his shot. His style of play is appealing and contagious. A change of scenery will do him wonders, I think."

Ball has been asked to take a major step forward in Year 2 after the addition of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James caused expectations in Hollywood to soar. Thus far, the 21-year-old is averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in 2018-19.

Of note, Los Angeles recently went 5-8 in 13 games without James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (finger).

While Ball has shown some promise, he recently suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least a month. This comes after he was limited to just 52 games as a rookie due to an MCL sprain, among other things.

His inability to stay healthy to this point in his career is being viewed as a red flag by some around the Association.

"His injuries have really hurt his value," a scout from a Western Conference team told Woike of Ball.

Ball is hardly the only young Laker being evaluated by people around the NBA, of course.

One Eastern Conference scout believes Kyle Kuzma would fetch Los Angeles the biggest return of all of its potential trade chips, and another source also offered high praise of the second-year forward.

"He's been the most consistent from what I've seen," a Western Conference scout told Woike. "He's a legitimate scorer, he's shown the ability to defend, and I think his body will hold up better in the next few years."

Brandon Ingram—the second overall pick in the 2016 draft—may be the most polarizing piece of the Lakers' young core, though. One Eastern Conference scout believes Ingram is a better long-term asset than Kuzma, and a Western Conference source believes the 21-year-old forward still has major potential.

However, Ingram's toughness, shooting and "average motor" were all questioned.

The Athletic's Bill Oram reported Friday that the Lakers are open to dealing Ball, Kuzma, Ingram and others if it will land them a co-star for James. As a result, Magic Johnson and Co. appear to be a group to keep an eye on as the trade deadline approaches.