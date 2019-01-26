Jesse Lingard Says Manchester United Will Beat Liverpool in Next Showdown

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard said his side will defeat Premier League leaders Liverpool when they meet next month.

The Red Devils will host the Anfield giants in the league on Feb. 24. Hopes are soaring at Old Trafford after United's eighth consecutive win in all competitions. United defeated Arsenal 3-1 in London on Friday.

Speaking on Sky's Soccer AM on Saturday, Lingard said he is sure his team will beat the Reds after their resurgence under interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (h/t Aidan McCartney and Chris Knight of the Manchester Evening News).

"Our way of playing has changed," said Lingard. "Next time against Liverpool? We'll win."

Solskjaer has quickly developed into a transformative figure at the Theatre of Dreams, and United appear a totally different prospect after the sacking of former manager Jose Mourinho.

The Norwegian's 100 per cent record has United fans excited, and confidence is overflowing as the team produces vintage performances with a ruthless edge.

Lingard netted as United eliminated Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Emirates Stadium, and the Old Trafford side appears to fear no team in their path.

Liverpool cantered past United in their last encounter in December, winning 3-1 on Merseyside.

The defeat contributed to Mourinho's removal from his post. Liverpool played with guile and assurance, and United was a shadow of their previous brilliance.

The Red Devils have four matches before their showdown with their bitter rivals, including a first-leg game against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

On Soccer AM (via McCartney and Knight), Lingard explained Solskjaer is the reason United now express themselves:

"Ole has been great since he came in. He's given a lot of advice and he's let us play free, which has been amazing. Of course, football you want to play with freedom and play with that smile on your face. He's let us do that. Attacking football, just playing the ball forward as soon as you can. Scoring as many goals as you can. He knows that if they score one, we'll score two, and he's always had that mindset."

United's bubble will eventually burst, and a defeat in the coming months is surely inevitable.

However, Solskjaer's men are playing the club's best football for five seasons, and Old Trafford will be a cauldron of noise and expectation when Liverpool roll into town on their charge toward title glory.

If Solskjaer can help stop Liverpool from winning the Premier League, United supporters will demand the former player be installed as the full-time boss for next term.