Tiger Woods Shoots 1 Under, Lags Behind After Farmers Insurance Open Round 3

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Tiger Woods couldn't take advantage of moving day at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego on Saturday and finds himself buried down on the leaderboard.

Woods avoided the cut line after he posted back-to-back 70s in the first two rounds. He will head into the clubhouse 14 shots back of the lead at five under for the tournament following a 71 on Day 3.

It wasn't the easiest beginning to Round 3 for the 2018 Tour Championship winner.

Starting on the back nine, Woods bogeyed his first hole and went one over through his first seven. As ESPN's Bob Harig noted, the 43-year-old's short game was rusty early in the round. Per Harig, Woods needed 15 putts on the back nine and failed to come in under par on either of the par-five holes.

Woods made up ground as he neared the midway point of the round, however, as he birdied the 17th.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this was a rare letdown on the back nine for Woods:

His struggles weren't over, though, as he bogeyed two of his first three holes on the front nine.

If there was a positive takeaway for Woods, it's that he ended the round with momentum. He shot three under over his final five holes, notching birdies on each of his final two.

It appeared Woods had something to build on in his 2019 debut after a solid round Friday, when he recorded four birdies and just one double bogey. On Saturday, though, he was over par for most of the round until a strong finish.

Woods faces an uphill battle as he looks to snap his six-year drought at the tournament and earn his eighth career Farmers Insurance Open title. It would take a vintage Tiger performance as well as some major help to get the job done. But with 18 holes to play, Sunday could provide plenty of drama.