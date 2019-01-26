Conor McGregor Praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Calls Him a 'Special Man'

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Conor McGregor of Ireland is involved in a post-fight incident following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The excellent recent run of form being enjoyed by Manchester United under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left plenty impressed, including UFC star Conor McGregor.

The Red Devils made it eight wins in succession on Friday night, as they beat Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

After the game, McGregor took to social media to express his admiration for the job being done by Solskjaer since he was appointed at Old Trafford:

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion also shared the following snap of himself in a United jersey from his youth:

Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial were enough to see the Red Devils to victory. It was a performance that will add credence to the opinions of those who think Solskjaer should be given the job on a permanent basis come the end of the season.

McGregor, who was last in competitive action in October when he was beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, would seemingly be pleased if that decision was made.  

