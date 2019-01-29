Martin Caceres Joins Juventus from Lazio Until the End of the Season

TF-Images/Getty Images

Juventus completed the signing of Martin Caceres on Tuesday, with the defender joining the club for a third stint.

News the deal had been finalised came via the club's Twitter account:

Juventus posted the following snaps of the Uruguay international arriving to complete his medical on Saturday:

Juventus announced the 31-year-old will sign until the end of the season with a loan fee of €600,000 from Lazio. He will likely go some way to replacing Mehdi Benatia, who was confirmed on Monday to have signed for Qatar Stars League club Al-Duhail.

Caceres has enjoyed a nomadic career, including two stints already with the Turin outfit. Italian Football TV broke down his career path so far:

During his previous times at Juventus, the defender was part of five title-winning teams and also won the Coppa Italia on two occasions. However, his second stint at the club was disrupted by injury issues, meaning he only turned out 89 times for the club between 2012 and 2016.

As Italian football journalist Adam Digby relayed, Caceres has endured some issues off the field in the past at Juventus too:

In 2018-19, the defender has only made one Serie A appearance for Lazio, so it's difficult to know what kind of condition he is in. It's unlikely he'll be a regular in the first team with his new club anyway, with the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele Rugani all competing for spots in the XI.

Still, it was important the Italian champions added a replacement for Benatia, and Caceres is well acquainted with the demands that accompany the iconic black-and-white jersey.