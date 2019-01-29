Martin Caceres Joins Juventus from Lazio Until the End of the Season

Martin Caceres Joins Juventus from Lazio Until the End of the SeasonJanuary 29, 2019
Juventus completed the signing of Martin Caceres on Tuesday, with the defender joining the club for a third stint.
News the deal had been finalised came via the club's Twitter account:
JuventusFC @juventusfcen
⚪⚫ OFFICIAL | Martin Caceres is back in Bianconero ➡️ https://t.co/r1PfnWC5sX #WelcomeBackMartin https://t.co/LIu5RuznhG
Juventus posted the following snaps of the Uruguay international arriving to complete his medical on Saturday:
JuventusFC @juventusfcen
Martin Caceres has arrived at #JMedical to begin his tests. https://t.co/nALvKNE0bZ
Juventus announced the 31-year-old will sign until the end of the season with a loan fee of €600,000 from Lazio. He will likely go some way to replacing Mehdi Benatia, who was confirmed on Monday to have signed for Qatar Stars League club Al-Duhail.
Caceres has enjoyed a nomadic career, including two stints already with the Turin outfit. Italian Football TV broke down his career path so far:
Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial
Juventus have agreed on a deal to sign Martin Caceres for a THIRD time 👀 📰 @DiMarzio ⚪️⚫️ https://t.co/XqrIn2KSRN
During his previous times at Juventus, the defender was part of five title-winning teams and also won the Coppa Italia on two occasions. However, his second stint at the club was disrupted by injury issues, meaning he only turned out 89 times for the club between 2012 and 2016.
As Italian football journalist Adam Digby relayed, Caceres has endured some issues off the field in the past at Juventus too:
Adam Digby @Adz77
Has anyone consulted the GTT (Turin’s transport operator) about Martin Caceres’ possible return? His two previous stints saw him total a Ferrari into a tram stop & land a Porsche in the entrance to a subway station! https://t.co/NKgKyaLxvk
In 2018-19, the defender has only made one Serie A appearance for Lazio, so it's difficult to know what kind of condition he is in. It's unlikely he'll be a regular in the first team with his new club anyway, with the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Daniele Rugani all competing for spots in the XI.
Still, it was important the Italian champions added a replacement for Benatia, and Caceres is well acquainted with the demands that accompany the iconic black-and-white jersey.
