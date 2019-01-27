Pro Bowl 2019 Rosters, Jerseys, Odds and Predictions for NFL All-Star Game

Doug Benc/Associated Press

Some of the top players from around the NFL have gathered in Orlando, Florida, for this year's Pro Bowl, which takes place Sunday afternoon.

After the AFC won the past two years, the NFC will look to even the all-time series at 23. The game has returned to a conference format after a three-year hiatus from 2014 until 2016, during which it used a draft format with legend captains.

Players from the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams won't be participating, as they prepare to play Super Bowl LIII on February 3.

Below is more information for the Pro Bowl, as well as the full rosters for both teams and predictions for this year's matchup.

2019 Pro Bowl Information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Live Stream: Watch ESPN and FuboTV

Odds (via OddsShark): NFC -2; Over/Under: 55

Jerseys: This year's Pro Bowl jerseys can be seen at NFLShop.com.

Rosters

* Indicates starter

+ Indicates non-participant

R Indicates replacement

AFC

Offense

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs*

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots+

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers+

QB Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (R)

QB Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (R)

RB James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers*

RB Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

RB Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos+

RB Lamar Miller, Houston Texans (R)

FB Anthony Sherman, Kansas City Chiefs*

WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs*

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans*+

WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers+

WR Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns (R)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers (R)

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*+

TE Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts

TE Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders (R)

T Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans*

T Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh Steelers*

T Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs

G David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers*+

G Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens*

G Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

G Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (R)

C Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers*

C Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers

Defense

DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

DE J.J. Watt, Houston Texans*+

DE Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers

DE Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars (R)

DT Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals*+

DT Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans*+

DT Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Brandon Williams, Baltimore Ravens (R)

DT Kyle Williams, Buffalo Bills (R)

OLB Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans*+

OLB Von Miller, Denver Broncos*

OLB Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs

OLB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers (R)

MLB C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens*

MLB Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans

CB Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins*

CB Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars*

CB Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots+

CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

CB Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos

FS Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*

FS Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens

SS Jamal Adams, New York Jets*

Special Teams

K Jason Myers, New York Jets*

P Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans*

LS Casey Kreiter, Denver Broncos*

Returner Andre Roberts, New York Jets*

Special teamer Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers*

NFC

Offense

QB Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints*+

QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams+

QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers+

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (R)

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (R)

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (R)

RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams*+

RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (R)

FB Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

WR Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons*+

WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints*+

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (R)

WR Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (R)

TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles*+

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

TE Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (R)

T Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints*

T Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys*+

T Trent Williams, Washington Redskins+

T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (R)

T Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons (R)

G Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles*+

G Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*+

G Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers

G Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints (R)

G Larry Warford, New Orleans Saints (R)

C Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons*

C Max Unger, New Orleans Saints

Defense

DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints*

DE DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys*

DE Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

DT Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles*

DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*+

DT Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears

DT Kawann Short, Carolina Panthers (R)

OLB Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins*

OLB Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears*+

OLB Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings

OLB Olivier Vernon, New York Giants (R)

MLB Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers*

MLB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

MLB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys (R)

CB Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears*

CB Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals*

CB Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys

CB Darius Slay, Detroit Lions

FS Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears*

FS Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

SS Landon Collins, New York Giants*

SS Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles (R)

Special Teams

K Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants*

P Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks*

Returner Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears*

Special teamer Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams*+

Special teamer Michael Thomas, New York Giants (R)

Predictions

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Since the Pro Bowl returned to a conference format in 2017, the games have been competitive. The AFC won 20-13 in 2017 and then notched a 24-23 victory last year.

Expect another close matchup on Sunday, as the teams appear to be even and have a balanced number of top players. It's not always the biggest stars, however, who have the best performances in the Pro Bowl, so it could be any player on either team who makes the difference.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson won the Pro Bowl Offensive MVP award in 2016 while leading his team (Team Irvin) to victory. Wilson is back again this year, and with three NFC quarterbacks not participating—the New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, the Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff and the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers—the Seattle quarterback could be poised for another strong showing.

The game could go either way, but we will pick the NFC to notch its first Pro Bowl win since 2013.