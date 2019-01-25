Julian Edelman Calls Rams Head Coach Sean McVay a 'Stud' Ahead of Super Bowl 53

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The period between the NFL's conference championship games and the Super Bowl occasionally features players on opposing sides engaging in some trash talk.

That doesn't seem to be the case this year, especially with New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman offering lofty praise of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay Friday in advance of the two teams' Super Bowl matchup on February 3.

"It's very remarkable. I mean, he's a stud," the 32-year-old Edelman told Mike Reiss of ESPN and other reporters about the 33-year-old McVay's coaching success at a young age. "He's my age and he's leading an organization to a Super Bowl. It's unbelievable and it's a testament to how much he knows the game, how hard he works."

McVay has already made the Super Bowl in just his second year as head coach. The Rams went 4-12 in their last year before McVay's arrival, but the team has gone 26-9 (including playoffs) since then.

Remarkably, McVay and Edelman faced off against each other twice in college, with the Rams coach playing wideout for Miami of Ohio and the Pats wideout calling signals for Kent State. The RedHawks and Golden Flashes each won one game.

A two-time Super Bowl winner, Edelman is still going strong in his early 30s thanks to 74 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games this season. The Pats' leading receiver will be playing in his fifth Super Bowl and will be coached by Bill Belichick, who had just wrapped up his 11th season in the NFL when McVay was born.