Tiger Woods Makes Cut After Shooting 2-Under Friday at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods Makes Cut After Shooting 2-Under Friday at Farmers Insurance OpenJanuary 25, 2019
Tiger Woods made some progress Friday in the second round of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego and finished one stroke above the projected cut line of three under.
Woods shot a two-under 70, which put him at four under on the tournament after his matching two-under 70 in Thursday's opening round.
When Woods entered the clubhouse, he was tied for 45th place and trailed leader Justin Rose by nine shots.
In his first tournament of 2019, Woods likely gave himself an opportunity to play into the weekend and potentially finish strong after carding four birdies and one double bogey in the second round.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Tiger has primarily feasted on par-fives over the first two rounds:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Tiger Woods' 2nd consecutive round of 70 at Torrey Pines sends him to the clubhouse at -4. Tiger's success on Par 5s helped get him to 4-under, recording birdies 6 of 8 thus far. He's only made three birdies on non-Par 5s, combining for a mark of +2 on Par 3 and Par 4 holes. https://t.co/g6D40xzhvZ
The 43-year-old Woods started Friday's round on the back nine and got off to a dream start when he birdied the par-five 10th to move to three under on the tournament.
Tiger then parred the next six holes before knocking home his second birdie putt on No. 17:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Par 5s this week for @TigerWoods: Birdie Birdie Birdie Birdie Birdie Birdie #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/NfXM0uwzyg
Woods seemed poised to make the turn in good shape, but things went wrong on the par-four 18th because of a terrible lie that resulted in his ball essentially getting buried in the bunker.
The 14-time major champion eventually worked his way out of it, but he had to settle for a double bogey, which put him back at square one:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Golf is hard. A plugged lie leads to double bogey for Tiger Woods. He's now 1 outside the projected cut. #QuickHits https://t.co/LWboM5uEE7
Tiger managed to regroup with a pair of pars followed by two birdies to open the front nine.
On the par-three third, Woods gave himself an intermediate-length putt for birdie, but he made no mistake. He struck it perfectly and rolled it home to move back to one under on the day:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Speed 💯 Line 💯 Birdie 💯 @TigerWoods is now two shots within the projected cut. https://t.co/kjCDk193pF
His next birdie was arguably even more impressive. Tiger chipped in on the par-four fourth and recouped the second stroke he lost with the double bogey on No. 18:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
🚨 @TigerWoods chip-in 🚨 Back-to-back birdies for TW. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/cRutulm7q9
Woods nearly repeated his feat from No. 4 on the sixth hole. But his chip for birdie lipped out, and he was forced to settle for par instead:
Making birdie would have put him comfortably above the cut line, but Woods instead had to sweat it out over the final three holes.
He had some birdie opportunities down the stretch, but most importantly, he avoided the big mistake and parred each of the last three holes to finish with a two-under 70.
Tiger is a seven-time Farmers Insurance Open champion, and while it seems unlikely that he will finish first for an eighth time this weekend, he has done some special things at Torrey Pines over the years.
Even if Woods doesn't win, he has a chance to move up the leaderboard and gain some momentum after closing last season with a massive victory in the Tour Championship.
