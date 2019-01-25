Tiger Woods Makes Cut After Shooting 2-Under Friday at Farmers Insurance Open

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Tiger Woods made some progress Friday in the second round of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego and finished one stroke above the projected cut line of three under.

Woods shot a two-under 70, which put him at four under on the tournament after his matching two-under 70 in Thursday's opening round.

When Woods entered the clubhouse, he was tied for 45th place and trailed leader Justin Rose by nine shots.

In his first tournament of 2019, Woods likely gave himself an opportunity to play into the weekend and potentially finish strong after carding four birdies and one double bogey in the second round.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Tiger has primarily feasted on par-fives over the first two rounds:

The 43-year-old Woods started Friday's round on the back nine and got off to a dream start when he birdied the par-five 10th to move to three under on the tournament.

Tiger then parred the next six holes before knocking home his second birdie putt on No. 17:

Woods seemed poised to make the turn in good shape, but things went wrong on the par-four 18th because of a terrible lie that resulted in his ball essentially getting buried in the bunker.

The 14-time major champion eventually worked his way out of it, but he had to settle for a double bogey, which put him back at square one:

Tiger managed to regroup with a pair of pars followed by two birdies to open the front nine.

On the par-three third, Woods gave himself an intermediate-length putt for birdie, but he made no mistake. He struck it perfectly and rolled it home to move back to one under on the day:

His next birdie was arguably even more impressive. Tiger chipped in on the par-four fourth and recouped the second stroke he lost with the double bogey on No. 18:

Woods nearly repeated his feat from No. 4 on the sixth hole. But his chip for birdie lipped out, and he was forced to settle for par instead:

Making birdie would have put him comfortably above the cut line, but Woods instead had to sweat it out over the final three holes.

He had some birdie opportunities down the stretch, but most importantly, he avoided the big mistake and parred each of the last three holes to finish with a two-under 70.

Tiger is a seven-time Farmers Insurance Open champion, and while it seems unlikely that he will finish first for an eighth time this weekend, he has done some special things at Torrey Pines over the years.

Even if Woods doesn't win, he has a chance to move up the leaderboard and gain some momentum after closing last season with a massive victory in the Tour Championship.