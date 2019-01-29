Power Ranking Every Player in Super Bowl LIIIJanuary 29, 2019
Power Ranking Every Player in Super Bowl LIII
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady might just be the best player at his position in NFL history. And since he's about to play in his ninth Super Bowl, the argument could be made he's the best player at any position in the modern era.
But is Brady the best player in Super Bowl LIII? It's a fair question, as a ton of talent exists on the rosters of the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. And if Brady isn't the best player in this big game, where does he rank?
We figured it out, ranking the 106 active players on the Patriots and Rams rosters based on factors such as talent, past production and projected role—and no, we don't expect any starting cornerbacks to get benched this time around.
Here's the countdown of all the players, with a close-up look at the top 10.
Nos. 106-76
106. Stephen Anderson, TE, Patriots
105. John Kelly, RB, Rams
104. Justin Davis, RB, Rams
103. Albert McClellan, LB, Patriots
102. Duke Dawson Jr., DB, Patriots
101. Obi Melifonwu, DB, Patriots
100. Darious Williams, DB, Rams
99. Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT, Rams
98. Ufomba Kamalu, DL, Patriots
97. KhaDarel Hodge, WR, Rams
96. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Rams
95. Jamil Demby, G, Rams
94. James Ferentz, OL, Patriots
93. Johnny Mundt, TE, Rams
92. Joseph Noteboom, OT, Rams
91. Dwayne Allen, TE, Patriots
90. Ted Karras, OL, Patriots
89. Sean Mannion, QB, Rams
88. Trevon Young, LB, Rams
87. Brian Hoyer, QB, Patriots
86. Keionta Davis, DL, Patriots
85. Keion Crossen, DB, Patriots
84. Justin Lawler, LB, Rams
83. Tanzel Smart, DT, Rams
82. Brian Allen, C, Rams
81. LaAdrian Waddle, OL, Patriots
80. Derek Rivers, DE, Patriots
79. Ramon Humber, LB, Patriots
78. Brandon King, LB, Patriots
77. Ethan Westbrooks, DE, Rams
76. Matt Longacre, LB, Rams
Nos. 75-51
75. Blake Countess, DB, Rams
74. Ramik Wilson, LB, Rams
73. Danny Shelton, DL, Patriots
72. Troy Hill, CB, Rams
71. Micah Kiser, LB, Rams
70. Adrian Clayborn, DE, Patriots
69. Matthew Slater, WR, Patriots
68. John Simon, DE, Patriots
67. John Franklin-Myers, DE, Rams
66. Joe Cardona, LS, Patriots
65. Bryce Hager, LB, Rams
64. Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams
63. J.C. Jackson, DB, Patriots
62. Marqui Christian, S, Rams
61. Adam Butler, DL, Patriots
60. JoJo Natson, WR, Rams
59. Gerald Everett, TE, Rams
58. Phillip Dorsett, WR, Patriots
57. Jake McQuaide, LS, Rams
56. Deatrich Wise Jr., DL, Patriots
55. Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, Patriots
54. Austin Blythe, G, Rams
53. Sam Shields, CB, Rams
52. Nate Ebner, DB, Patriots
51. Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots
Nos. 50-41
50. Nickell Robey-Coleman, CB, Rams
Robey-Coleman sees a lot of action in sub-packages. And he doesn't always hit the receiver before the football does.
49. James Develin, FB, Patriots
Versatile and powerful, Develin is a key piece of the running and passing game.
48. Rex Burkhead, RB, Patriots
Another versatile backfield player, Burkhead sent the Patriots to Super Bowl LIII with an overtime touchdown run.
47. Jason McCourty, CB, Patriots
The Patriots are going to play a lot of man defense against the Rams. Having talented cornerbacks like McCourty allows them to do so.
46. Ryan Allen, P, Patriots
Though it's possible the Patriots don't punt at all in Super Bowl LIII—they didn't in LII—they're probably going to have to flip field position at some point. Allen is capable of doing exactly that.
45. Elandon Roberts, LB, Patriots
The underrated Roberts—who racked up 65 tackles in the regular season—is a battering ram against the run.
44. Samson Ebukam, LB, Rams
Much like Roberts, Ebukam is vastly underrated. His claim to fame is having a two-touchdown performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season.
43. David Andrews, C, Patriots
Though not a Pro Bowl talent, Andrews is a quality player. He will play a big role in countering the interior pass rush.
42. Shaq Mason, G, Patriots
Like Andrews, Mason is an above-average interior lineman who will play a big role in this game, which will be won and lost in the trenches.
41. Duron Harmon, DB, Patriots
Harmon may not be a regular starter, but he sees a lot of action—as evidenced by his 38 tackles and four interceptions during the regular season.
Nos. 40-31
40. John Sullivan, C, Rams
The Rams would be wise to attack the Patriots defense with inside runs. Sullivan has the power and the veteran savvy to help spring them.
39. Dante Fowler Jr., LB, Rams
Fowler hasn't racked up a lot of sacks since joining the Rams at midseason—he has 3.5—but he is capable of bringing pressure off the edge.
38. Johnny Hekker, P, Rams
Field position will be important in this game, and Hekker is one of the best in the business at flipping it. Plus he's always a threat to throw the ball: His career passer rating on 19 regular-season attempts is 102.1.
37. Josh Reynolds, WR, Rams
Reynolds stepped in as the No. 3 receiver after Cooper Kupp tore his ACL. He finished the regular season with 402 yards and five touchdowns.
36. Stephen Gostkowski, K, Patriots
Gostkowski has spent three more seasons in New England than Adam Vinatieri did. He doesn't have the postseason reputation Vinatieri does, but he still has a wealth of playoff experience.
35. Rodger Saffold, G, Rams
Saffold will also play a role in springing L.A.'s interior running game. The 2017 second-team All-Pro's presence shouldn't be overlooked.
34. Lawrence Guy, DT, Patriots
Guy is one of the better run-stuffing interior defenders in the league, as evidenced by his 59 regular-season tackles. He'll have his hands full trying to stop L.A.'s interior running game.
33. Kyle Van Noy, LB, Patriots
Van Noy isn't a star, but he's a perfect fit for the middle of the linebacking corps. He amassed 92 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in the regular season.
32. Lamarcus Joyner, S, Rams
Joyner anchors the back end of the defense. He'll be tasked with staying between guys like Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman and the end zone.
31. Jonathan Jones, DB, Patriots
An undrafted free agent in his third year, Jones is a big reason why the Patriots are able to play man defense, even in nickel and dime packages.
Nos. 30-21
30. Dont'a Hightower, LB, Patriots
Hightower is a solid all-around defender, even if he isn't special in any one area. Expect him to spend a lot of time shadowing the running back in passing and rushing situations.
29. Marcus Peters, CB, Rams
Though Peters is far from the best cover corner in this game, he does have tremendous ball skills and is dangerous if he gets his hands on a pass. Brady cannot challenge him when coverage is tight.
28. Greg Zuerlein, K, Rams
Zuerlein is capable of putting points on the board from anywhere inside 60 yards. He's a weapon, and he's likely to play a big role in Super Bowl LIII.
27. Rob Havenstein, OT, Rams
The Patriots tend to utilize the blitz to pressure opposing quarterbacks. That means pass-rushers will come from all directions. Havenstein is good enough to fend off most defenders one-on-one.
26. Malcom Brown, DT, Patriots
Brown is severely underrated as a run defender. If the Rams do struggle to run inside, it will likely be because of the 6'2", 320-pounder.
25. Mark Barron, LB, Rams
As Los Angeles' hybrid box safety-linebacker, Barron is going to spend a lot of time cleaning up running plays and trying to defend inside crossing routes.
24. Michael Brockers, DE, Rams
Brockers could be considered the unsung hero of the defensive line. He'll be asked to set the edge to allow the Rams pass rush to flood the interior.
23. Patrick Chung, S, Patriots
One of the better strong safeties in the NFL, Chung is a dangerous defender in run support and in coverage. Expect him to spend a lot of time in the box.
22. John Johnson III, S, Rams
Johnson is the enforcer in the middle of the field for Los Angeles. He amassed 119 tackles and four interceptions in the regular season, and he'll have to clean up after the Rams' poor run defense.
21. Cory Littleton, LB, Rams
Littleton does a lot of the same things Barron does, but he's more of an impact defender. He racked up 125 tackles, four sacks, 13 passes defended and three interceptions in the regular season.
Nos. 20-11
20. Joe Thuney, G, Patriots
Thuney is about to start his third Super Bowl in as many NFL seasons. He's one of the more unheralded interior linemen in the league, but he's going to play a major role in the running game and in pass protection.
19. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots
Gronkowski this season hasn't been the same dominant tight end he was in years past. Still, he's a mismatch in the passing game and a phenomenal blocker in the running game. He'll make a big impact one way or another.
18. James White, RB, Patriots
White is the cog that makes New England's quick-passing game go. He caught 19 passes in the Patriots' two playoff games, and he could hit double-digit receptions in the Super Bowl.
17. Robert Woods, WR, Rams
Woods is one of Los Angeles' biggest weapons in the passing game. He produced 1,219 yards in the regular season, and if he goes off, the Patriots will be in trouble.
16. Marcus Cannon, OT, Patriots
The Patriots line is going to have its hands full with the Rams pass rush. Cannon will have his hands full protecting Brady and springing runs to the right side.
15. C.J. Anderson, RB, Rams
Anderson will be the guy the Rams lean on if Todd Gurley isn't 100 percent. He's averaged 116.5 yards per game on the ground in his four appearances with Los Angeles.
14. Trent Brown, OT, Patriots
What Cannon does on the right side, Brown will do on Brady's blind side. If he falls flat, so too could New England's offensive game plan.
13. Aqib Talib, CB, Rams
Talib is the Rams' best cover corner, and he's one of the most physical defensive backs in the game. He's the defender Brady will most want to avoid throwing at.
12. Ndamukong Suh, DT, Rams
Nine years into his career, Suh is still one of the most disruptive interior defenders in the league. While he isn't the sack artist he once was, he's capable of bringing a ton of pressure from the interior.
11. Devin McCourty, S, Patriots
McCourty is one of the top coverage safeties in the NFL, and he's no slouch in run support. He's going to play a huge role in keeping guys like Woods and Brandin Cooks in front of the defense.
10. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
Julian Edelman might not be the biggest, fastest or most physically imposing receiver in this game, but he could take it over just as easily as anyone. In two postseason contests, Edelman has racked up 16 receptions and 247 yards.
While the New England passing attack can function without Edelman—see last year's playoffs—he is the guy Brady trusts most.
"I think his quarterback background's probably helped him in terms of knowing where to be, knowing how to get open, knowing when the quarterback wants to get rid of the ball," Brady said, per Tom Keegan of the Boston Herald. "He's just done an incredible job."
Getting the ball out early will be the key for Brady to beat the Los Angeles pass rush. Edelman can help him do that.
9. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams
Andrew Whitworth is one of the most underrated offensive tackles in the NFL. Though he was drafted back in 2006, he didn't make his first Pro Bowl until 2012. Since then, however, he's been to the all-star game three more times and been named an All-Pro twice.
Whitworth anchors the Rams offensive line, and he's a critical part of the rushing and passing games. He also protects Jared Goff's blind side, which is important because Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores is not afraid to bring blitzes off the edge. Whitworth will play a key role in sealing off defenders in the running game as well.
Offensive linemen rarely get the credit they deserve in big games like this, but it would be impossible for Sean McVay to execute his offense the way he wants without Whitworth.
8. Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots
The Patriots can make things tough on Goff because of their ability to play man defense as well as any team in the league. New England won't give Goff any easy throws into open zones, and it will force him to read the field after the snap.
"The quarterbacks are too good," Devin McCourty said, per Doug Kyed of NESN.com. "They read the zone. Guys know how to get open in zone and do different things."
The New England cornerbacks are going to play a huge role in this game, and Stephon Gilmore is the best of the bunch. The former Buffalo Bills standout signed with the Patriots before the 2017 season and this year finally broke out with his new team.
Gilmore amassed a whopping 20 passes defended and two interceptions en route to his second career Pro Bowl nod and first All-Pro selection.
7. Trey Flowers, DE, New England Patriots
Trey Flowers is the anchor of the Patriots defensive front. He is vastly underrated as a pass-rusher—he had one sack in each of New England's postseason victories—and he's a veritable wall against the run. Flowers' statistics may not impress you, but his play on the field should.
"The first thing that comes to mind is he has a phenomenal work ethic," Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly said during a conference call. "But beyond that, he's smart, he's instinctive, he plays with great fundamentals and technique."
Make no mistake, Flowers can get after the quarterback, and he could make life miserable for Goff in this game. At the same time, he's going to make the Rams think twice about running in his direction.
6. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Rams receivers are going to have to win their individual matchups if Los Angeles is going to beat New England's man defense. McVay does an excellent job of scheming his receivers open, but that's something that works better against zone defense.
Brandin Cooks is the Rams' most explosive receiver. He also knows their opponent well after playing for the Patriots in 2017. He is the player most capable of stretching the field and exploiting New England's desire to play one-on-one.
If the Patriots decide to double Cooks the way they did Tyreek Hill in the AFC title game, that will open up things for Woods and other Rams pass-catchers. So, Cooks could have a huge impact on the game even if he doesn't have big numbers in the box score.
5. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
While Goff isn't on Brady's level yet, he is emerging as one of the top young quarterbacks in the league. A lot of credit has to go to McVay for unlocking Goff's pro potential—the Cal product has been named to the Pro Bowl in both of his seasons under McVay—but it's up to Goff to execute on the field.
He has done that this year. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes in the regular season and tossed 32 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He also put the Rams offense on his shoulders in the second half of the NFC title game and delivered a comeback victory.
Even if the Rams have success running the ball, Goff's play will make or break the offense. If he plays well, even in a complementary role, the Rams will likely win. If Goff struggles and makes even a couple of big-time mistakes, Los Angeles will face an uphill battle.
4. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
From a role standpoint, Gurley isn't as important to this game as Goff. That would have sounded ridiculous a little over a month ago, but the Rams have shown they can run the ball just as well with Anderson—and perhaps even better since Gurley's knee began hampering him.
Still, when Gurley is 100 percent, he's one of the most dominant offensive players in the league. Even though he missed the final two games of the regular season, he amassed 1,251 rushing yards, 580 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.
If he's healthy, he will have the potential to take over the game and deliver a championship to Los Angeles. There simply aren't many other players on the Rams roster who can do that.
3. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
Patriots running back Sony Michel ranks one spot ahead of Gurley because of his role, not because of talent—though Michel is certainly a talented runner.
New England is going to try to dominate with the run to keep the Rams offense off the field. But that wouldn't be possible without Michel. Yes, the Patriots have talented and versatile backs in White and Burkhead, but they aren't the grinding bruisers Michel is. He's played a huge part in New England's postseason run, racking up 242 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in two games.
The Rams shouldn't have to change their game plan much if they have to rely on Anderson instead of Gurley. But the Patriots would have to go in a different direction entirely if something were to take Michel out of the game.
2. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
While the Patriots are going to lean heavily on the run, the game will come down to the play of Brady. There are plenty of big names on the Rams defense, but the unit isn't a dominant one—it ranked 19th with 358.6 yards allowed per game in the regular season.
Brady is the player who can most exploit the holes in the L.A. defense—and he can do so both pre- and post-snap.
There simply isn't a quarterback playing today you'd rather have in the postseason. In his two playoff games this year, Brady has completed 71.1 percent of his passes for 691 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
Brady may have started to lose a step, and he may not be the most talented player in Super Bowl LIII. However, he's a close second and is undoubtedly one of the best to ever play the game.
1. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Donald might just be the best defender of his generation. He's dominant as an interior pass-rusher—he led the league with 20.5 sacks—and he'll bring down any ball-carrier who comes within reach.
"He's pretty much unblockable," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
Donald just before the Super Bowl will likely be named Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. If the Rams win the big one, there's a good chance he'll be Super Bowl MVP as well. Because he can stop the run and pressure Brady, he can do more to help deliver Los Angeles a victory than anyone.
As the most unstoppable force in Super Bowl LIII, with arguably the most important role, Donald landed at No. 1.