Power Ranking Every Player in Super Bowl LIII

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady might just be the best player at his position in NFL history. And since he's about to play in his ninth Super Bowl, the argument could be made he's the best player at any position in the modern era.

But is Brady the best player in Super Bowl LIII? It's a fair question, as a ton of talent exists on the rosters of the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. And if Brady isn't the best player in this big game, where does he rank?

We figured it out, ranking the 106 active players on the Patriots and Rams rosters based on factors such as talent, past production and projected role—and no, we don't expect any starting cornerbacks to get benched this time around.

Here's the countdown of all the players, with a close-up look at the top 10.

