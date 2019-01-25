FA Cup 2019: 4th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Friday's Fixtures

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday with a 3-1 over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard put the Red Devils in charge. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back to give the Gunners hope, but Anthony Martial's late strike sealed the win.

Championship side Bristol City will join Manchester United in the next round after coming from behind to see off Bolton Wanderers at Ashton Gate.

Friday's Results

Bristol City 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United

Weekend Schedule

Saturday, January 26

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Accrington Stanley vs. Derby County

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Bromwich Albion

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Doncaster Rovers vs. Oldham Athletic

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Burnley

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Newport County

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Watford

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Portsmouth vs. Queens Park Rangers

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Shrewsbury Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Gillingham

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Millwall vs. Everton

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham United

Sunday, January 27

4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m ET: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m ET: Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Monday, January 28

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Barnet vs. Brentford

Friday Recap

Arsenal started well against Manchester United but suffered an early blow when defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos was forced off with injury and replaced by Shkodran Mustafi after 21 minutes.

The change seemed to help Manchester United, and they stunned Arsenal with two goals in two minutes just after the half-hour mark.

The Red Devils went ahead when Romelu Lukaku slipped in Sanchez to round Petr Cech and net from a tight angle:

Lukaku then grabbed his second assist of the night when he teed up Lingard to slide a low shot home from inside the box:

Yet Aubameyang got Arsenal back into it just before half-time. Aaron Ramsey was the creator, running into the box and crossing for the striker to tap home unmarked at the far post:

Arsenal almost equalised straight after the break, as Ramsey forced goalkeeper Sergio Romero to tip his header over the bar from a cross by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Gunners then suffered another injury blow as Lukaku accidentally caught Laurent Koscielny in the face with his boot. The defender had to be replaced by Matteo Guendouzi with Mesut Ozil also coming in for Alex Iwobi.

Arsenal pressed for an equaliser but were caught on the counter again in the closing stages. Paul Pogba drove forward from midfield and fired in a low shot which Cech could only parry, allowing substitute Martial to slide into an empty net.

The win means caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now won all eight games in charge of the club since replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm:

Friday's only other FA Cup fixture saw Bolton get off to the perfect start at Bristol City. Mark Beevers put the visitors ahead with just six minutes on the clock.

A deep cross found the defender striding into the box, and he clipped it past goalkeeper Frank Fielding.

The hosts responded quickly and were level two minutes later through Callum O'Dowda. The winger collected a long ball forward on his chest, took a touch and then powered a low shot home.

Bristol City's winner came in the form of a fine individual goal from Niclas Eliasson. The midfielder cut in from the right and curled a brilliant shot into the top corner with his left foot.