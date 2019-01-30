Ranking College Basketball's Best Potential 2019 March Madness Cinderella Teams

0 of 10

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Buffalo blew out Arizona in the first round of the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament before losing its next game to Kentucky, but the top Cinderella candidate in the country this March has its sights set on multiple wins.

Believe it or not, it's almost February. And last time I checked, that means March is just around the corner. But, oh no! For the umpteenth consecutive season, you've forgotten to pay attention to the mid-major schools most likely to destroy your bracket!

Have no fear. We've got you covered with a ranking of the 10 best Cinderella candidates.

Five seasons ago, I took a look at the top Cinderella stories in order to come up with a few criteria for finding those teams—the anatomy of the major upset, if you will. The five things those teams had in common were:

a lot of steals

at least one three-point shooter with a proven ability to catch fire

a point guard with a good number of assists

several significant nonconference challenges

a primary rotation that is primarily upperclassmen.

Had I looked back at that criteria a few months later, I would've known to pick Mercer to upset Duke that year.

So which teams meet all of those criteria, and which ones are at least close enough to those goals to be considered?

Not all of these teams will make the NCAA tournament, but watch out for the ones that do—especially if they get matched up with an ideal opponent.

Please note: In addition to excluding teams from the seven major conferences, Gonzaga, Nevada and Saint Mary's were not considered candidates for this list, as each has been on the national radar for the past several seasons. We're only interested in teams that have not donned the glass slipper in recent years.