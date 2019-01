Ranking College Basketball's Best Potential 2019 March Madness Cinderella Teams

2 of 10

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Quick Thoughts

One of these years, South Dakota State is going to finally win a game, right?

The Jackrabbits have been to five of the last seven NCAA tournaments and have always been one of the sexy sleepers. The first two years, that was because of minor-conference legend Nate Wolters. The past three years, it's because of equally legendary Mike Daum. Those two guys have more than 5,000 career points between them, but little more than a couple of near upsets in March to show for it.

But this might be South Dakota State's best team yet—at least on offense. The Jackrabbits rank fourth in the nation in effective field-goal percentage and are averaging nearly 85 points per game. Daum is one of three seniors in the starting lineup, and David Jenkins is no ordinary sophomore, having already scored 1,000 points in his career.

What They Do Well

There are fewer than 40 players in the country who are both averaging at least 2.4 threes per game and converting on at least 44 percent of attempts, but South Dakota State has two of them in the form of Jenkins and Skyler Flatten. And Daum is no slouch from downtown, sinking better than 38 percent of his 5.5 attempts per game. These Jackrabbits are lethal from distance.

What They Don't Do Well

Unfortunately, they need to make a lot of three-pointers because their defense is a travesty. SDSU has allowed 86.2 points in its six losses, and only two of those opponents even rank in the top 100 in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Jackrabbits rank outside the top 300 in turnover percentage and block percentage, and they are almost dead last in defensive three-point rate. Their defensive effort pretty much consists of whispering "please miss it" over and over again.

Ideal First-Round Opponent: Texas Tech

The vast majority of likely No. 2 or No. 3 seeds would eviscerate this defense. A team like North Carolina or Marquette might put up 120 points against South Dakota State. But Texas Tech often can't hit the broad side of a barn. Navigating the Red Raiders defense would be the furthest thing from a walk in the park, but Daum and Co. might at least have a chance in a 75-70 type of game.