Jurgen Klopp Says Joe Gomez Still 'A Couple of Weeks Away' from Liverpool Return

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 25, 2019

Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Paris St Germain and Liverpool FC at the Parc des Princes on November 28, 2018 in Paris, France(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said defender Joe Gomez is still a "couple of weeks" away from making his return from injury for the Reds.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a fractured leg in December's win over Burnley, and Klopp has offered an update on the youngster's situation, per James Carroll at Liverpool's official website.

"We have to wait. Obviously it was really unlucky in that situation. The injury is not like Trent [Alexander-Arnold] or Gini [Wijnaldum] where you know 'that’s the only thing.’ It could have been like that, but then more and more we found out it's a more serious thing.

"We have to wait, for sure, a couple of weeks. We will see, it is difficult to judge in the moment.

"We thought three weeks ago he would be closer and then we had to make another diagnosis in which we saw that it didn’t work out so far as we wanted, that’s why he is still not in training or running on the pitch."

Gomez's injury has been a blow to the Reds, as he's been a regular starter and formed a strong partnership with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence.

WhoScored.com highlighted how important he's been to the Reds:

Klopp has used a variety of players in place of Gomez while he's been out. Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, midfielder Fabinho and 17-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever have all enjoyed game time.

Yet Liverpool will be keen to get Gomez back as soon as possible. The Reds remain top of the Premier League but suffered their first league defeat of the season against Manchester City in January and were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Klopp's side also have some crucial fixtures in February. They play fierce rivals Manchester United in the Premier League and take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 UEFA Champions League tie.

Key defender Van Dijk will miss that game due to suspension, and it remains to be seen if Gomez will be fit to face the Bundesliga champions at Anfield.      

Related

    Liverpool Fans React as Markovic Scores for the U23s

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Liverpool Fans React as Markovic Scores for the U23s

    Robbie Copeland
    via 90min.com

    Lazar Markovic Attracting Interest from Mexico and China

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Lazar Markovic Attracting Interest from Mexico and China

    The Liverpool Offside
    via The Liverpool Offside

    Van Dijk and Fabinho Ill, but Lovren Back in Training

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Van Dijk and Fabinho Ill, but Lovren Back in Training

    Liverpool FC
    via Liverpool FC

    Gomez at Least Two Weeks Away from Liverpool Return

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Gomez at Least Two Weeks Away from Liverpool Return

    Liverpool FC
    via Liverpool FC