2019 NBA Draft Prospects with Real All-Star Potential

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The star power of the 2019 NBA draft is emanating from five specific prospects.

They've flashed the most upside, which is backed by a mix of physical tools and athleticism, production, skill level and room for improvement.

Each of these players has an All-Star ceiling, though they're all at different levels on the developmental ladder. Some will need to make more dramatic adjustments to max out their potential.

While we expect three of these players to wind up as top-five picks, risk will presumably cause the other two to fall, possibly into the teens or 20s, where they could offer serious value if they're able to hit their strides.