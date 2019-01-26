Chelsea vs. Sheffield Wednesday: FA Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea's case to win the 2019 FA Cup has been boosted by the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain. The Juventus loanee could make his debut in Sunday's fourth-round tie against Sheffield Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Championship outfit Wednesday will likely struggle to contain a Blues side entering the match buoyed by recently reaching the Carabao Cup final. Chelsea saw off London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 on penalties on Thursday to book a Wembley date against Manchester City for Sunday, February 24.

It means the Blues have given themselves the chance to repeat the League and FA Cup double they achieved on Jose Mourinho's watch in 2007. First, Chelsea have to get by Wednesday, with oddsmakers tipping the holders to win.

Date: Sunday, January 27

Time: 6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET

TV Info: BBC One.

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer. ESPN+.

Odds

Chelsea: 1-4

Wednesday: 12-1

Draw: 13-2

Odds, per OddsChecker.

A second cup match in four days gives Maurizio Sarri the chance to rotate his squad. It means fringe players such as Callum Hudson-Odoi could feature.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Gifted winger Hudson-Odoi continues to be linked with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Chelsea want to keep the 18-year-old, though, with playing time likely to be key to his decision.

Hudson-Odoi thrived in the last round, assisting both goals in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. His pace, trickery and eye for a pass will torment the Wednesday defence.

Keeping the supply lines open for Higuain will be key. The 31-year-old has scored consistently for Juve, Real Madrid and Napoli.

Higuain thrived for the latter on Sarri's watch, so he's a good bet to produce early for Chelsea.

Sarri's assistant, Gianfranco Zola, left Wednesday guessing about whether or not Chelsea's newest frontman will feature:

The visitors will struggle to contain Higuain if he is involved, but former Chelsea man Sam Hutchinson can play a vital role. He's a utility player best-suited in defensive areas, where his aggression and awareness help to break up play.

Further forward, Wednesday will miss Gary Hooper's goals, with the ex-Celtic striker still recovering from groin surgery.

Chelsea are firm favourites with the oddsmakers for obvious reasons. The 2018 winners will make their extra ingenuity in midfield and greater firepower up top count.