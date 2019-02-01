Projecting the Biggest Price Tags for This Year's NFL Free Agents

0 of 10

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

NFL free agency continues to evolve since its inception 26 years ago.

The salary cap has risen at an astonishing rate. The status of being in salary-cap hell is basically nonexistent, and franchises are now well-prepared to provide short- and long-term financial flexibility while retaining most of their best talent.

But there is still plenty of money to spend.

According to Spotrac, all 32 teams own a combined $1 billion in projected salary-cap space. The top five teams alone—the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders—have approximately $436 million to spend. The league average sits at $35.9 million.

Elite performers rarely hit the open market, but that's OK. Everyone still benefits.

Those top targets usually re-sign at market-changing prices. Those who do become available benefit once the market resets.

Defensive lines, in particular, are prepared to drastically shift in the coming months with multiple pass-rushers in their primes ready to cash in.

Only one thing hasn't really changed: Premium positions still make the most coin.

"It's about money," Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay said, per The Athletic's Tim Graham. "So offer the man the money he wants! This isn't college anymore. It's about taking care of your family."