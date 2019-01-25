Juan Mata Reportedly Targeted by Barcelona, Arsenal as Free Agency Looms

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Juan Mata's Manchester United contract expires in the summer, and Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly two of the clubs interested in snapping him up.

According to Goal, the Blaugrana have been in contact with representatives of the Spanish playmaker and view him as a potential bargain if they can sign him for free.

Meanwhile, per John Cross in the Mirror, Arsenal are also interested in potentially signing Mata for free, as their transfer policy is currently being restricted by a lack of funds.

Both Goal's report and Cross named Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain as other potential suitors for the 30-year-old.

The Arsenal link is understandable given Mata previously played under Gunners head coach Unai Emery at Valencia.

The north London club are also likely on the lookout for cheap purchases, as Emery recently admitted they can only make loan moves in the January transfer window.

Mata is an experienced player and would arguably be an asset to every club in world football, both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

He remains a remarkably creative presence on the pitch, but his game time has become more and more limited at United:

Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a preferred front three of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, all of whom, unlike Mata, boast blistering pace.

Mata has started only two of the six Premier League matches since the Norwegian succeeded Jose Mourinho last month, and he was not playing regularly under the Portuguese, either.

If he is offered the chance of more game time elsewhere, there is a strong possibility Mata could make a move away from Old Trafford.

United are reportedly still working on getting him signed to a new contract, though. Per Goal, they "remain hopeful" of persuading him to remain past the summer.