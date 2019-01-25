NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Could Deal Milos Teodosic

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11: Milos Teodosic #4 of the LA Clippers shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors on December 11, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers may reportedly consider offers for point guard Milos Teodosic ahead of the NBA's Feb. 7 trade deadline.

On Thursday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Clippers "do not have any interest" in placing Teodosic, who last appeared in a game Dec. 15, on waivers despite his unhappiness with his limited role. They would be willing to discuss trades, though they haven't "aggressively pursued that path yet."

In November, the 31-year-old Serbia native told Serbian outlet Glas Amerike (via Antonis Stroggylakis of EuroHoops) he was planning a return to Europe.

"I think I definitely won't stay here because … I came, I saw how it looks, and somehow … I enjoy more, and it's nicer for me to play in Europe," he said. "So, I will return to Europe for sure. Will it be during this season or at the end, we'll see."

Teodosic has averaged just 3.2 points, 2.1 assists and 1.1 rebounds across 15 appearances this season. He's playing just 10 minutes per game on the rare occasion he sees the floor, a substantial drop from the 25.2 minutes he averaged last year during his first season in L.A.

His inability to crack a guard rotation led by Avery Bradley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley has sparked the talk of a potential European return. He was named EuroLeague MVP for the 2009-10 season while playing for Greece's Olympiacos.

The Clippers aren't prepared to give his rights away, however, with Buha noting they "view Teodosic as a valuable player and point guard insurance."

He's set to become a restricted free agent at season's end, with the potential for a $7.9 million qualifying offer as part of his contract. His future remains unsettled heading toward the trade deadline, though.

