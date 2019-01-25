Michigan vs. Indiana: Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Betting Pick

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Michigan owns five wins in a row in the rivalry with Indiana, the past four by double digits, going 5-0 against the spread at betting sites in the process. The Wolverines shoot to make it six straight over the struggling Hoosiers on Friday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

College basketball point spread: The Wolverines opened as 3.5-point favorites; the total is at 133, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.



Why Michigan Can Cover the Spread

Michigan bounced back from that loss at Wisconsin on Saturday to beat Minnesota on a bucket at the buzzer Tuesday night 59-57. The Wolverines trailed the Golden Gophers by three points at halftime and by seven early in the second half but went on a 23-3 run to take a 52-39 lead.

Michigan then allowed Minnesota to tie the score at 57-57 with 30 seconds left before guard Charles Matthews dropped in a baseline 10-footer as the clock expired. On the night, Michigan only shot 34 percent from the field but held Minnesota to 40 percent field-goal shooting and won the turnover battle 16-6.

The Wolverines have now held each of their past nine opponents to under 50 percent shooting and out-rebounded seven of their past 10 foes. On the season, Michigan is 5-2 ATS when favored by single digits.

Why Indiana Can Cover the Spread

Indiana is a tough case to make, with five straight losses, including a 73-66 decision at Northwestern on Tuesday night. The Hoosiers trailed the Wildcats by four points at the half and by 15 with about 12 minutes to go, went on a 13-1 run to pull the game to 56-53 with seven minutes left but faded from there.

On the night, IU only shot 38 percent from the floor but held Northwestern to 40 percent shooting. The Hoosiers also out-rebounded the Wildcats 44-29 but committed 12 turnovers, forcing only five.

Indiana has held four of five opponents to under 50 percent FG shooting during its losing skid. The Hoosiers are just having a tough time throwing the ball in the hole themselves.

Indiana started 12-2 this season, with victories over Marquette, Louisville and Butler. Now, at 12-7 overall and 3-5 in Big Ten play, the Hoosiers need a win to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive.

Michigan vs. Indiana College Basketball Betting Pick

Michigan won this matchup in Ann Arbor 74-63 on Jan. 6, covering as a nine-point favorite. The Wolverines led that game by double digits five minutes in and basically cruised from there. What's changed since then? Not much. Plus, playing on the road means the spread is a tad more manageable. The smart money here likes Michigan.

OddsShark computer pick:75.6-61.0, Wolverines. Get college basketball picks on every game via the OddsShark computer.



College Basketball Betting Trends

Michigan is 4-2 ATS in its past six games.

The total has gone under in 15 of Michigan's past 22 games.

Indiana is 1-5 ATS in its past six games.

