Eden Hazard Says He 'Doesn't Care' About Maurizio Sarri's Leadership Criticism

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has said he wasn't fussed by perceived criticism from manager Maurizio Sarri regarding his leadership skills.

The Blues boss said the Belgium international is "more of an individual player than a leader" in the buildup to the team's showdown with Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Thursday.

In that encounter Hazard played a starring role, as the forward helped the team to a 2-1 win on the night, with the Blues eventually clinching the tie 4-2 on penalties.

Afterwards he was asked for his opinion on his manager's assessment, per Sky Sports (h/t Dom Farrell of Goal).

"No, to be fair I don't care," he said. "It doesn't matter what the manager says. I just want to do my best for this team and I'm happy."

As Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws suggested, the Blues No. 10 does most of his leading by example on the pitch:

After a spell as a false nine the Chelsea star was moved back to his preferred position on the left flank for this encounter. From that berth he was excellent, causing havoc with his surges infield and netting the crucial second goal for the Blues on the night.

When he scores at Stamford Bridge, it tends to be a good omen for the team too:

Hazard has been enjoying one of the best campaigns of his career in 2018-19, taking on the responsibility of leading the team's attack, whether that be from a central position or the left flank.

While some of the comments from Sarri have been curious, the manner in which the coach has been able to draw more from his star man deserves credit. Chelsea may not be in a position to challenge for the Premier League this season, yet Hazard has 10 goals and 10 assists in the competition already this term.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Following the vibrant display against Tottenham the Chelsea fanbase will be excited about what Hazard can do for the remainder of the campaign, especially after the club completed the loan signing of Gonzalo Higuain this week.

Football writer Daniel Storey thinks Hazard benefits from having a focal point ahead of him in the team:

However, after the game Sarri said he believes the player is capable of having an impact regardless of where he starts positionally:

With a final to come against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and a new forward to integrate in Gonzalo Higuain, the next few months will be exciting for the Blues.

There will also be a hope that Hazard can kick on again. Plus, with his contract set to expire in 2020 and rumours continuing to swirl regarding possible interest from Real Madrid—per France Football (h/t Sky Sports)—Blues fans will also be desperate to see the player extend his current deal at Stamford Bridge.