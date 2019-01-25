Bru McCoy Reportedly to Begin Classes at Texas After Transferring from USC

247sports.com

Bru McCoy, a 5-star athlete who signed a letter of intent on Jan. 6 to play with USC, reportedly will instead transfer to Texas.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported Friday McCoy will start taking classes at Texas next week after being admitted to the school and signing a financial aid agreement.

Per 247Sports, McCoy had 25 offers and made visits to USC, Texas, Alabama and Washington. He chose USC but entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 24.

Chris Swanson of usc247.com offered reported rationale behind McCoy's decision making:

"McCoy was all set to commit to Texas before the 2019 All-American Bowl but was convinced to commit to USC by former Trojan offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury at the last minute. After Kingsbury was hired away to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, McCoy apparently soured on the idea of wearing cardinal and gold."

Kingsbury signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals just two days after McCoy signed a letter of intent with the Trojans.

Ranked as the ninth-best overall prospect in the class of 2019 by 247Sports' composite rankings, the 6'2", 205-pound McCoy should make an instant impact for the Longhorns. He starred at linebacker and wideout in high school, but it remains to be seen what he would do on the collegiate level.

Ultimately, McCoy is a huge steal for Texas given his versatility and potential. The question is whether McCoy has to sit a year due to NCAA transfer rules. He can petition the NCAA to let him play in 2019, per Gerard Martinez of 247Sports:

However, there's no guarantee he'll win the petition. If he doesn't, Texas will have to wait until 2020 to see him suit up.

If McCoy does win and plays starting in 2019, he'll join and up-and-coming Texas team that just beat No. 5 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and finished No. 9 in the Associated Press poll.

If he plays wideout, then he joins an offense that welcomes back a heap of talent, including quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who have may have hinted at his happiness regarding the McCoy news:

Ehlinger threw 25 touchdown passes and completed 64.7 percent of his passes last season en route to leading Texas to a 10-win season. Second-leading rusher Keaontay Ingram, No. 2 wideout Collin Johnson and No. 3 wide receiver Devin Duvernay will also be back.

No. 1 pass-catcher Lil'Jordan Humphrey will not, but McCoy can help fill that void.