NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge 2019: Results, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Emmitt Smith is a Hall of Famer with three Super Bowl rings, a league MVP and eight Pro Bowl nods, but his accomplishments may pale in comparison to Thursday's triumph.

Kidding aside, the former Dallas Cowboys running back led the NFC to a victory over Jim Kelly's AFC team in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Orlando, Florida. The two legends served as the coaches for a variety of competitions, choosing when to utilize certain playmakers in different challenges that tested numerous skill sets.

While the NFC won the overall competition, the AFC got off to a quick start thanks to a pair of AFC South quarterbacks.

Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Andrew Luck threw to teammate Eric Ebron, while Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson found Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the best hands victory:

Throwing took center stage again in the precision passing challenge, which saw players such as Luck, Watson, Mitchell Trubisky and Russell Wilson compete in the contest designed for quarterback dominance.

Wilson lived up to expectations, hitting targets like they were Seahawks receivers breaking free downfield as he led the NFC to victory:

While the quarterbacks impressed, the most amusing part of the contest was when other positions got in on the passing fun. Wide receiver Adam Thielen may be coming for Kirk Cousins' job next year in Minnesota, but no Denver Broncos quarterback has to worry about Von Miller doing the same in the AFC West:

Teamwork was under the spotlight in the 40-yard splash, which saw both sides fill up pools with buckets of water and then attempt to dunk legends Brian Urlacher and DeMarcus Ware by throwing a ball at the target.

The AFC won, but the competition was notable for the sheer number of misses—including from the quarterbacks.

The teamwork theme continued in the gridiron gauntlet, which was an obstacle course that had players push blocking sleds, chase after fumbles and race, among other challenges. Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner probably will need some time to live his performance down, as Steelers running back James Conner created the important separation in the fumble-recovery drill:

Dodgeball took center stage in the grand finale.

The AFC won the first game in the best-of-three competition, as Saquon Barkley was left to fend for himself like he was running behind the New York Giants offensive line:

However, the NFC bounced back with wins in the final two games as Thielen knocked out Watson on the final throw to capture victory.

The New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams are going to lift the Lombardi Trophy, but Thielen will always have the dramatic dodgeball moment.