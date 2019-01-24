NFL Draft Prospect Deandre Baker Signs with Lil Wayne's Young Money Sports

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs star Deandre Baker signed with Lil Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

The rap star announced the move Thursday on Twitter:

TMZ Sports shared a statement from Young Money executive Cortez Bryant: "Deandre is a silent Assassin on that field!! I can't wait until he shows the world why he's the #1 corner in this draft!"

Tyler Boyd, Derrius Guice, Lane Johnson and Devin McCourty are among the NFL veterans under the Young Money umbrella.

Baker is widely expected to be a first-round draft pick. He won the Jim Thorpe Award as a senior in 2018 after finishing with 40 total tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Baker to be the 24th overall selection. Miller also ranked Baker as the third-best cornerback behind Greedy Williams and Trayvon Mullen.