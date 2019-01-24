The Titan Games 2019 Results, Highlights from Episode 4

KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

Two more titans were named during Thursday's episode of NBC's The Titan Games.

Horse whisperer Christiana Rugloski and lawyer and MMA fighter Derik Scott conquered Mount Olympus. They joined the other titans from the first three episodes of the show hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson that challenges everyday people to win head-to-head competitions before giving them a crack at the daunting obstacle course.

Scott needed every ounce of his strength to hold off 20-year-old Jack Kwan at Mount Olympus.

The youngest competitor in the show was at the final stage of the obstacle course that includes pushing over a 1,000-pound wall, pushing 450 pounds up a 45-degree incline, repelling down a slide, climbing cylinders the width of redwood trees, handling a torch crank and dragging a 250-pound ball-and-chain when Scott found the key and clinched his status as a titan.

Scott's victory wasn't as close as Rugloski's, as she defeated preschool teacher Nichole Root by the narrowest of margins.

They each had the final key at the last stop, but Rugloski reached the platform and turned it before her challenger. She surely would have lost were it not for the sizable lead she established during the middle portion of the race, which was no surprise, considering she is a world-championship obstacle course contender.

The competitors had to make their way to Mount Olympus by prevailing in preliminary challenges, and Scott started things off with a victory over business analyst Kwame Sarfo in the Cyclone. Sarfo has earned fame for his ability to do pushups and was even on the Ellen Show, but he couldn't knock over the five two-story pillars with a suspended 60-pound wrecking ball faster than Scott.

Scott wasn't the only one to impress on the Cyclone, as Root advanced with a win over bioengineer and competitive powerlifter Emily Hu.

Elsewhere, Rugloski got to display her athleticism well before Mount Olympus in a showdown with Melody Schofield—who is nicknamed The Pebble because she looks like a smaller, female version of The Rock.

That resemblance to the show's host and her overall strength didn't help her counter Rugloski's speed in the Herculean Pull, which saw them pull two 100-pound silver poles out of a platform and then battle in a tug of war with a golden pole elevated above the ground in the platform. Rugloski reached the golden pole well before Schofield, which allowed her to build a significant lead and advance through the preliminary round.

Rugloski's speed was only topped by Kwan's, who won the Lunar Impact against the Chris Ruden.

They had to climb up a 30-foot ladder to a crescent-shaped bridge, where they were then asked to drive a sliding wall and push their opponent off the ledge. Kwan propelled himself up the ladder so fast that he drove the wall all the way to Ruden before the latter was even able to settle atop the bride.

Still, Ruden was a testament to the inspirational stories the show highlights, as he was born with a shorter left arm and two fingers on his left hand and competed without his prosthetic arm.

All of the competitors brought their own inspirational stories, but it will be Scott and Rugloski who will return to face the other titans in a later episode to determine the champions.