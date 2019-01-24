2019 NBA All-Star Jerseys Featuring Jumpman Logo, Honeycomb Design Revealed

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA All-Star jerseys, which feature the Jumpman logo and a honeycomb design, were revealed on Thursday:

The NBA's best will face off in Charlotte, North Carolina this year. With that in mind, the stars on the jerseys contain a nod to the Charlotte Hornets' honeycomb design, which has been featured on their home floor since 2014.

Like last season, a player's respective team logo will be on the front of the jerseys. One team will wear white jerseys, while the other will wear black.

The jerseys are courtesy of the Jordan Brand, which is appropriate given that NBA legend Michael Jordan is the principal owner and chairman of the Hornets. The Jumpman logo appears on the upper right-hand portion.

While the jerseys have been revealed, fans only know the identities of the 10 starters, which were announced on Thursday:

The All-Star format will be the same as last year, with the top two vote-getters in each conference picking sides. This year, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo earned captain honors.

Per Sekou Smith of NBA.com, they'll first select from the eight-player starter pool before moving onto the 14 reserves (seven from each conference), who will be picked by the NBA's 30 head coaches and revealed to the public on Thursday, Jan. 31 on TNT.

The All-Star draft will take place on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be held on Sunday, February 17 at 8 p.m. ET. TNT will televise both events.